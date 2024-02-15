News briefs: Park Hill to help with event; Taylor Mill gets new vehicles; Kenton County treasurer to retired

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Park Hills

Liz St Onge, president of the Park Hills Civic Club, talked to the members of Park Hills City Council this week, familiarizing them with the event schedule for this year, and asking council if they would consider helping with the carriage rides that they include in the Christmas in the park event.

She said the donations they receive help with the other events. They are still coming back after the pandemic shut them down, and they want to reinstate the gift baskets for new residents, a tradition they had to abandon with the pandemic.

Council agreed on donating an amount to the civic club so that they can use it where they need it. Mayor Kathy Zembrodt will include an amount in next year’s budget.

Council also voted for the interlocal agreement to allow Covington’s Housing Authority to handle Section 8 housing. Attorney Daniel Braun said it really doesn’t change anything, but the agreement makes it official, and creates a one stop shopping type of department. Several cities, including Independence, have signed the agreement.

Taylor Mill

Taylor Mill received four new vehicles as part of their fleet vehicle leasing program through Enterprise. CAO Brian Haney noted that a lot of cities are going to this type of vehicle leasing so that they rotate vehicles to maximize the value of the vehicles and have them at their peak performance, and trade them in before they are at zero value.

The Fire Department received an inspection pickup truck, which will double as an administration vehicle, and the police department received three new interceptor police cruisers.

The Fire Department is going with a new color, and the Police department will lighten their traditional black to dark gray, but the previous colors will still be on the road.

Commissioner Ed Kuehne was reappointed as the representative to PDS, and Commissioner Caroline Braden was reappointed as an alternate.

Mayor Daniel Bell was reappointed as the city’s representative to the OKI Board.

There were three new hires — Stephen Panko was hired in the Police department, Nathan Meade was hired as a new firefighter/EMT, and Luke Hoffman was hired in the Public Works department.

A resolution passed which monetarily supports the county’s application for a Raise grant for Ky 536.

Another resolution was tabled which requests that Duke Energy reroute a gas line. A representative from Duke will come to the March meeting to talk with the commissioners.

Kenton County treasurer retires

Kenton County Treasurer Roy Cox will retire from his role, effective July 1. He has been the County’s Treasurer since 2012.

“From day one, Roy has brought stability and leadership to our team,” Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said in a statement. “I can say with absolute confidence Kenton County is in the best financial shape it’s been in for decades, and Roy’s talent and thoughtfulness in all he does is a large part of that success.”

All of Kenton County’s commissioners agreed.

“Not only does Roy exemplify impeccable integrity, his problem-solving skills helped us push through many a financial challenge which has put the County on a firm foundation for many years to come,” said Commissioner Beth Sewell. “We hope his excellent work ethic will release him to find more time to relax on his boat and write more poetry during this next phase of life.”

Commissioner Jon Draud said, “Roy Cox has always done a great job for the citizens of Kenton County. My respect extends to his professionalism and his traits as a human being. God bless you and good luck in your retirement.”

Commissioner Joe Nienaber said, “Roy has had a profound influence on the trajectory of Kenton County for the next several decades. His mastery of the County’s finances, coupled with his honesty and timely advice, has allowed this Fiscal Court to accomplish some pretty phenomenal things with great confidence in the supporting data.”

As Treasurer, Cox is responsible for overseeing the County’s now-$179 million budget; directly managing a team of 13 people; and providing financial counsel to the Fiscal Court. He was instrumental in the recent rebalancing of the County’s finances to reduce Kenton County’s dependence on property taxes. That change has helped the County to lower property-tax rates to their lowest level since 2001 and eliminate the Net Profits Tax.

“I would like to thank the members of the Fiscal Court for giving me this opportunity, for the trust they have in me and the support they’ve given,” Cox said in a statement. “They have always treated me with kindness and respect. I would also like to thank my staff for the incredible job they do, as well as our other County departments for helping make this one of the best jobs I have ever had.”

Cox’s early notice of his retirement will give the Fiscal Court the necessary time to find his replacement.