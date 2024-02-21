Re-enactment of 1964 Freedom March on Frankfort to take place March 5; gather at Capital City Museum

Focus on Race Relations (FORR) will reenact the 1964 Freedom March on Frankfort which was attended by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jackie Robinson, Peter Paul and Mary, and 10,000 Kentuckians.

The Freedom March led to the passage of the Kentucky Civil Rights Act of 1966. Kentucky was the first state south of the Mason-Dixon Line to pass its own state-level Civil Rights Act.

On Tuesday, March 5, the group will gather at the Capital City Museum in downtown Frankfort.

The March will begin at 10:45 a.m., crossing the War Mothers’ Memorial Bridge and proceeding up Capital Avenue to the steps of the Capitol where program featuring an inspiring panel of speakers will take place.

Honored guests will include people who attended the original 1964 march and the Kentucky State Concert Choir.

From the podium, Governor Andy Beshear, Senator Gerald Neal, Rev. Kevin Cosby, and activist Mattie Jones – and others to be announced – will speak to the strength of previous generations who marched for equality and civil rights.

Sixty years ago, Kentuckians demonstrated and demanded freedom, by marching on Frankfort, leading to the Kentucky Civil Rights Act, which Dr. King called “…a milestone for a southern state… [It] will serve as a great beacon light of hope for all men of goodwill… and… inspire other states to follow suit.”

Details:

9-10:45 a.m. gather at the Capital City Museum for refreshments, sign-making, and an appearance by actor Darryl Van Leer, who plays the part of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and who will lead the march.

10:45 a.m.-noon March up Capital Avenue to the Capitol

Noon Program on the steps of the Capitol

1 p.m. transportation, shuttles, return to buses and cars

Support for the 60th Anniversary of the 1964 Freedom March on Frankfort is provided by: Focus on Race Relations (FORR), Governor Andy Beshear, Team Kentucky, City of Frankfort, Visit Frankfort, Capital City Museum, MLK Commission, Kentucky Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials, Expree Credit Union, Kentucky State University, Joanna Hay Productions.