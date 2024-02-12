Rotary Club of Florence to host program on Caracole’s vending machine project, opioid crisis

The Rotary Club of Florence will host Director of Prevention Suzanne Bachmeyer and Prevention Supervisor Leah Majesky who will provide an overview of a vending machine in Cincinnati that is now recognized as best practice for disease prevention and overdose prevention. These machines were featured in an article in Rotary Magazine’s January 2024 issue: “First response to the opioid crisis.”

The program will take place today at the Northern Kentucky Area Development District, 22 Spiral Drive, in Florence at 1145. Make reservations below.

Caracole is Greater Cincinnati’s nonprofit devoted to positively changing lives in the fight against HIV/AIDS. The organization provides comprehensive HIV prevention, housing and case management services. For Caracole, Health Equity = Quality of Life. Health equity is ensuring everyone can live their healthiest life possible. That requires high-quality living conditions and universal access to competent, affordable and culturally appropriate care.

Suzanne Bachmeyer has worked in the field of HIV services, substance use and housing for 16 years. At Caracole, her focus has been in housing first, harm reduction, and disease prevention. She is Director of Prevention and supervises a team providing HIV and HCV testing, syringe services, PrEP and PEP assistance, outreach, and holistic harm reduction services. Suzanne wholeheartedly believes in seeing the complete person, treating people with dignity and respect, and meeting people where they are.

Leah Majesky is a Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES) who focuses on Harm Reduction and HIV prevention. As a prevention supervisor at Caracole, she manages the Harm Reduction team and the PrEP assistance program. Prior to her current role, she provided HIV & Hepatitis C testing and linkage to care, increased access to Harm Reduction services through syringe service programs and naloxone distribution, sustained and operated Caracole’s Harm Reduction vending machine, and delivered technical assistance and education on the vending machine. Leah is dedicated to ending the HIV epidemic and her work is guided by the principles of Harm Reduction.

Guests are welcome. Please RSVP at: https://tinyurl.com/rcofky-rsvp.