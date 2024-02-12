Six law enforcement officers from Northern Kentucky among graduates of DOCJT Basic Training Class 545

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s (DOCJT) basic training academy last week celebrated the graduation of 34 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state, including six from Northern Kentucky.

“Congratulations to these officers and deputies on their outstanding accomplishment,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We send them our support for the work they will do in the communities they have volunteered to serve and protect, and we pray for their safety daily.”

DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 545 received more than 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

The everchanging nature of public safety and protection requires DOCJT to remain on the cutting edge of law enforcement training practices. This includes providing officers and recruits with the latest technology training and legal information available to protect the diverse communities they serve. Advancements in training, facilities and instruction are made often, allowing DOCJT trainers and trainees to have the most possible resources at their disposal.

Today’s 34 graduating law enforcement officers are now ready to wear the badge along with the other 1,357 Kentuckians who have completed their basic training since December 2019. They will work together to create a commonwealth that is safer for all Kentuckians now and into the future.

“I appreciate the commitment from Class 545,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “I am confident in the professional service they will provide to all Kentuckians across the commonwealth’s 120 counties.”

The Beshear-Coleman Administration is proud to welcome the 34 new law enforcement officers into the partnership of public safety. Along with all those currently serving in law enforcement, graduates will play key roles in the ongoing effort to make each of Kentucky’s communities safer.

Class 545 graduates and their agencies are:

• Cobi E. Allgeier-Mitts, Florence Police Department

• Schenitta S. Baker, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office

• Tyler A. Ballard, Owensboro Police Department

• Austin L. Blevins, Elizabethtown Police Department

• Andrew D. Brewer, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

• Matthew Grant Bryant, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office

• Trevor J. Collins, Covington Police Department

• Elam M. Coots, Henderson Police Department

• Dallas Dukes, Hartford Police Department

• Jordan M. Englehardt, Henderson Police Department

• Joseph C. Garland, Mt. Sterling Police Department

• James O. Goodman, Irvington Police Department

• Adam W. Graybeal, Elkhorn City Police Department

• Jordan L. Hawkins, Richmond Police Department

• Noah A. Howell, Henderson Police Department

• Rodney Blake Huff, Richmond Police Department

• Brandon R. Hunt, Owensboro Police Department

• Jana V. Jarvis, Richmond Police Department

• Alexander K. Johnson, Elizabethtown Police Department

• Brandon Jones, Perry County Sheriff’s Office

• Matthew D. Loringer, University of Kentucky Police Department

• Cody M. March, Greenup County Sheriff’s Office

• Robert H. McKnight, Newport Police Department

• Justin M. Millay, Owensboro Police Department

• David A. Morgan, Burkesville Police Department

• Sergio Ramirez-Morales, Newport Police Department

• Jackson G. Sora, Covington Police Department

• Christopher J. Spears, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

• Zachary B. Traugott, Versailles Police Department

• Truman A. Waddell, Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office

• Paul G. Warren, Owensboro Police Department

• Henry L. Waters II, Elizabethtown Police Department

• Megan R. Wear, Newport Police Department

• Richard P. Winburn, Irvington Police DepartmenT

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.

