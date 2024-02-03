Routine checkups with your child’s pediatrician are key to ensuring health and happiness as they grow

Dr. LaTawnya Pleasant

University of Kentucky

In the journey of parenthood, an essential step toward ensuring the health and happiness of your child is attending well-child care visits with your pediatrician.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends parents schedule routine checkups at key developmental stages to give your little one the best care. Those developmental stages in the first year include:

• First week (3 to 5 days old)

• 1 month old

• 2 months old

• 4 months old

• 6 months old

• 9 months old

• 12 months old

• 15 months old

• 18 months old

• 2 years old

• 2 ½ years old

• Annual visits from age 3 on

You can talk to your pediatrician to set well-child visits beyond the first three years of care.

Well-child visits also offer your child important health advantages, including:

Immunization. At your well-child visit your child can receive scheduled vaccinations to protect them against various diseases as their immune system continues to develop. By ensuring that your child is up to date on vaccines, you contribute to the well-being of the community and create a safer environment for your child to thrive in.

Tracking growth and development. This is an integral part of pediatric visits. Doctors carefully monitor your child’s physical, cognitive and emotional progress, providing key insights into their overall health. Regular visits ensure time for suggestions, questions or concerns and a place for support.

Getting answers. Well-child visits are an opportunity for parents to ask health care providers important questions on a variety of topics from eating habits to behaviors. Being able to address health concerns early on is a proactive approach to preventing sickness and helping your child grow.

Teamwork. While the focus of these routine checkups is on the health of your child, it’s also about building a partnership between you and your health care team. The visits should be an opportunity for parents and doctors to comfortably collaborate to create the best outcome for their child. Open communication fosters a supportive environment, empowering parents to actively participate in their child’s health care journey.

A strong parent-doctor relationship will ensure your child’s healthcare is personalized to meet their needs and create a trusting relationship between doctor and child. The more comfortable you are with your pediatrician the more open you can be with your healthcare.

The AAP also offers new parents checklists online for each of these well-child visits.

If you have questions about scheduling visits or health care concerns, contact your child’s pediatrician.

Dr. LaTawnya Pleasant, M.D., is associate professor of pediatrics at Kentucky Children’s Hospital