Western & Southern presents record-breaking check for $127K to Salvation Army for its service in region

The Salvation Army received a check from Western & Southern Financial Group’s charitable foundation for $126,414.58. The record-breaking check includes $63,207.29 from visitor donations received during the 2023 holiday season at the Crib of the Nativity display at Eden Park’s Krohn Conservatory and an equal match from Western & Southern Financial Fund.

This year’s donation, which tops the 2022 record donation of $112,566.94, makes it the largest in the more than 30 years in which donations collected at the nativity display have been matched by Western & Southern’s foundation. This 2023 donation is 12% higher than last year and the result of heartfelt generosity from a record 66,600 visitors to the display during the holiday season.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Western & Southern for their generous donation to The Salvation Army. Their support has been a beacon of hope throughout the years, enabling us to reach out to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need in our community. The company’s commitment to the Greater Cincinnati region exemplifies the spirit of giving and compassion. We are immensely thankful for their partnership in our mission,” said Major Linda Lopez, The Salvation Army’s director of operations for Greater Cincinnati.

“The Crib of the Nativity display is a cherished, time-honored Cincinnati tradition,” said John F. Barrett, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Western & Southern Financial Group. “The generosity of Cincinnatians, who give wholeheartedly to help their neighbors, is truly heartwarming. It is our privilege to stand with them in support of The Salvation Army’s efforts to assist those in need.”

The Crib of the Nativity was started by Western & Southern in 1939, where it was presented at Lytle Park, moved to Union Terminal during World War II, then eventually moved to Eden Park. It quickly became a popular attraction at Christmastime, as visitors of all ages enjoyed the realistic nativity scene with live animals. In 1993, Western & Southern Financial Group’s foundation began matching the monetary gifts made by those visiting the display. Since then, donations and the match have resulted in nearly $905,000 in donations to The Salvation Army.

Gifts like those from Western & Southern provide vital support to the nonprofit community. Donations to The Salvation Army of $50 can provide things like meals for 20 people. To learn more about programs offered locally by The Salvation Army and how you can help, go to salvationarmycincinnati.org.