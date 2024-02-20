Thomas More University names inaugural director of its Center for Faith, Mission, & Catholic Education

Thomas More University has named Hannah Keegan the inaugural director of the Center for Faith, Mission, & Catholic Education.

Keegan, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas and a master’s degree in theological studies from the Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., has served as an adjunct faculty member in the theology department for the past five years.

In his 2019 inaugural address, President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D., committed to lead with “an unyielding commitment to mission and a defining student experience that affirms the unique identity of the University and the significant position we occupy in the higher education landscape as a high-quality Catholic institution.” The Center is a key component of the University’s Strategic Plan: Lighting the Way, as well as Chillo’s vision to secure the University’s position as the regional leader in Catholic education.



The mission of the Center is to cultivate an authentic Catholic culture throughout Thomas More University by serving as a catalyst for transformative faith experiences, intentional mission integration, and creative Catholic educational programs on campus and in the wider community. The Center encompasses existing programs, such as Campus Ministry and the Wm. T. (Bill) Robinson III ’67 Institute for Religious Liberty, and will pioneer new initiatives devoted to further integrate mission into academic programs and provide a resource to Catholic schools and partners within the region.

“The Center is a beautiful invitation for all of us at Thomas More to rekindle our desire to know how the encounter with Christ informs and enriches our educational task as a Catholic university,” said Keegan. “I am grateful for the opportunity to begin this collaborative work and curious to see what can grow among us as we continue to pursue the love we have for the students and subjects we teach.”



“Hannah Keegan will be a tremendous leader for the Center,” said Kevin Reynolds, Ed.D., Senior Vice President for Mission and University Advancement. “As an educator, scholar, community leader, and passionate advocate for her Catholic faith, Hannah will bring the vision of the Center to life.”

