NKY Chamber seeking speakers for third DEI summit June 6 at St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is seeking speakers for Investing in Equity: Building an Inclusive Business Community, its third annual DEI summit. This year’s event will be held Thursday, June 6 at the St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center in Erlanger.

The NKY Chamber expects upward of 300 attendees for discussions around diversity, equity, inclusion, and advancement in the Northern Kentucky metropolitan region. The half-day event includes a keynote presentation, a panel discussion and breakout sessions that will tackle topics surrounding our business community’s top opportunities for change.

The NKY Chamber is currently seeking presenters with expertise in DEI and advancement to lead the event’s breakout sessions.

“We understand the importance of continuing the critical conversation around creating a more inclusive place to live, work, play, learn and give back,” said Ashleigh DuBois, director of DEI for the NKY Chamber. “We are looking for local leaders that can share the intentional actions, tactics and strategies with summit attendees that will allow us to further elevate the NKY Metro region by attracting new talent to the region and retaining the rich diverse talent already here.”

Presenters must be available from 8 a.m. to Noon on June 6 to lead a session for approximately 50 minutes. Each session will repeat one time.

Suggested presentation topics include but are not limited to:

• Recruiting and retaining top talent

• Supplier diversity

• Hiring persons with disabilities

• Hiring and supporting veterans

Those with expertise in the above topics or other relevant subject matter with regards to diversity, equity, inclusion and advancement, are invited to apply as a presenter online at NKYChamber.com.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 1. Presenters will be notified in March 2024 if they have been selected. For questions or more information, contact Ashleigh DuBois at adubois@nkychamber.com.

The NKY Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization that promotes and supports its members at every opportunity. The NKY Chamber recognizes that it is important for this event to have regional representation; therefore, all interested parties are invited to apply regardless of membership status. However, those selected will be required to become a member at that time. For more information about membership, contact Lynn Abeln, VP of Membership at labeln@NKYChamber.com.

