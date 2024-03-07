Bid on bison at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site — two one-year-old bulls available; bid until March 14

The Kentucky Department of Parks is accepting bids for two bison at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site.

The one-year-old bulls are in excellent health.

They are being sold in a two separate lots.

Bids are being accepted now until March 14. For questions or to make an appointment to see the bison, contact Claire Kolkmeyer at 859-384-3522 or email claire.kolkmeyer@ky.gov.

Bids should include your name, address and daytime telephone number. A $100 deposit is required with all bids (check or money order); the deposit will be returned to all non-winning bidders. Checks should be made out to Big Bone Lick State Historic Site.

Bids should be sent to:

Big Bone Lick State Historic Site

Bison Sealed Bid

Attn: Greta Gay-Park Manager

3380 Beaver Road

Union, Ky. 41091

