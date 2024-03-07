Close games end in different ways for Simon Kenton, Scott in first rounds of boys region tournaments

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

After finishing the regular season with a 14-15 record, Simon Kenton wasn’t considered a top contender going into the 8th Region boys basketball playoffs. But the Pioneers have made it to the final four after upsetting defending region champion Woodford County, 58-53, on Wednesday at Henry County.

Simon Kenton ended the first-round game with a 14-8 scoring run. Senior guard Travis Krohman scored six of his game-high 24 points during the Pioneers’ strong finish. The team’s other double-figure scorer was junior forward Bode Stone with 16 points.

It was Simon Kenton’s seventh win in the last eight games and third straight in the playoffs. The Pioneers will face North Oldham (26-5) in a region semifinal game at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

In the 10th Region boys tournament, Harrison County won an overtime game against Scott, 72-69, in the opening round on Wednesday at Mason County.

A 3-point goal by Harrison County senior Mason Smiley just before time ran out in the fourth quarter tied the score, 60-60, and sent the game into overtime. In the final seconds of the extra period, a pair of free throws gave the Thorobreds a 72-69 lead and Scott missed a 3-point shot that would’ve tied it.

Harrison County senior Kaydon Custard scored 37 points in the victory. The team leaders for Scott were senior guard Dylan Giffen with 20 points and senior forward Connor Griffin with 14. The Eagles finish with a 14-17 record.

First-round games continue on Thursday when Walton-Verona faces Owen County in the 8th Region at 6:30 p.m. and Campbell County takes on Bracken County in the 10th Region at 7:45 p.m.

8TH REGION BOYS AT HENRY COUNTY

Thursday

Walton-Verona vs. Owen County, 6:30 p.m.

Spencer County vs. South Oldham, 8 p.m.

Monday

Simon Kenton vs. North Oldham, 6:30 p.m.

Walton-Verona-Owen County winner vs. Spencer County-South Oldham winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION BOYS AT MASON COUNTY

Thursday

George Rogers Clark vs. Pendleton County, 6 p.m.

Campbell County vs. Bracken County, 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Mason County vs. Harrison County, 6 p.m.

George Rogers Clark-Pendleton County winner vs. Campbell County-Bracken County winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION GIRLS AT BOURBON COUNTY

Friday – Semifinals

George Rogers Clark vs. Mason County, 6 p.m.

Campbell County vs. Pendleton County, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.