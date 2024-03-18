Boone County’s Lassing Point set to open March 29; renovations are complete

Renovations are complete at Lassing Pointe, and the golf course is set to open on Saturday, March 29.

Recent renovations were part of the complete redesign of the course bunkers and par three tee boxes.

The architect for the project was Bill Boswell, who was also the lead architect for the initial Lassing Pointe course design under Michael Hurdzan. Boswell’s design brought the course bunkers down from the original 65 to 26 bunkers, all using the Better Billy System.



The first phase of work focused on 14 of the new bunkers and was completed by Top Shape. The second phase of work rounded out the work on the remaining 12 bunkers and completely renovated all par 3 tee boxes at holes 3, 5, 7 and 11.

This brings almost an acre of new tee space.

More than 682 tons of sand was used to fill the 12 new bunkers. Work on Phase II was completed by Green Tee Golf.



Learn more about the renovations, and book tee times or sign up for season pass, online today.



Lassing Pointe is ranked as the #1 Public Golf Course in Kentucky by Golf Week Magazine. The golf course boasts superb playing conditions and a friendly staff, which makes it popular amongst locals and visitors alike.

Lassing Pointe Golf Course is a municipal golf course near the Ohio/Kentucky border in Boone County. It is also just minutes away from the Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky International Airport, for those who are looking to play a quick round before catching their plane.

The golf course at Lassing Pointe has a unique design that will challenge experienced players, while maintaining a playable layout for casual players. Beginners love our course for its forgiving fairways and makeable greens.

There is a practice facility with a bent grass tee driving range, large practice putting green, and practice bunker for those looking to polish up their golf game.

