Covington Parks and Rec accepting registration for five-week youth soccer program through April 11

Families have until April 11 to register their children for Covington Parks and Recreations’ Youth Soccer Program – the City’s most popular youth sports program – but don’t dally because spots are filling up fast.

The free five-week program runs from April 13 to May 18 — skipping the week of May 4 — with participating children meeting every Saturday at Austinburg Park’s FC Cincinnati soccer mini pitch.

Recreational Program Coordinator Alicia Chappell said the program is already almost fully booked, with only 6 out of 36 spots available.

“This program is designed to introduce kids to the basic fundamentals needed for the game of soccer while making sure they have a whole lot of fun as they learn,” said Chappell. “It covers both the mental and physical side of the game.”

Children ages 4 through 6 will practice on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., while ages 7 through 9 will practice on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon.

Chappell said socks and shin guards will be provided. Children must wear closed-toe shoes and attire they can run and play in comfortably.

The program is free, but registration is required to participate.

﻿To register visit the Covington Rec Desk.

City of Covington