Covington Parks and Rec accepting registration for five-week youth soccer program through April 11

Families have until April 11 to register their children for Covington Parks and Recreations’ Youth Soccer Program – the City’s most popular youth sports program – but don’t dally because spots are filling up fast.
The free five-week program runs from April 13 to May 18 — skipping the week of May 4 — with participating children meeting every Saturday at Austinburg Park’s FC Cincinnati soccer mini pitch.
Recreational Program Coordinator Alicia Chappell said the program is already almost fully booked, with only 6 out of 36 spots available.
“This program is designed to introduce kids to the basic fundamentals needed for the game of soccer while making sure they have a whole lot of fun as they learn,” said Chappell. “It covers both the mental and physical side of the game.”
Children ages 4 through 6 will practice on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., while ages 7 through 9 will practice on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon.
Chappell said socks and shin guards will be provided. Children must wear closed-toe shoes and attire they can run and play in comfortably.
The program is free, but registration is required to participate.
To register visit the Covington Rec Desk.
City of Covington