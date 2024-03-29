FEAM Aero celebrates grand opening of new $45 million hanger at CVG, creates 250 full-time positions

Gov. Andy Beshear joined CVG, local officials and leaders from F&E Aircraft Maintenance (FEAM Aero) to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s new $45 million three-bay hangar at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), a facility that is creating nearly 250 full-time positions, including at least 124 Kentucky-resident jobs.

FEAM Aero, in partnership with the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, unveiled its stunning new “FEAM Aero’s Hangar 2.0.”

This is the company’s second significant investment at CVG.

“We continue to see existing Kentucky industries grow and create quality jobs across the state, and the aerospace sector is no exception,” said Gov. Beshear. “FEAM Aero is the latest example of a company with an existing presence in the Commonwealth to continue to invest and believe in our communities. This expansion will provide a huge boost to the Northern Kentucky economy and provide high-quality, well-paying jobs to the region.”

The grand opening event showcased FEAM’s $45 million investment. This hangar will significantly enhance FEAM Aero’s capacity to serve domestic and international airlines, air cargo carriers, and leasing companies. The new three-bay hangar at CVG will house Boeing 767 aircraft. The location includes 150,000 square feet of back shop space, 5,000 square feet of office space and 175,000 square feet of ramp access. Jobs created at the new hangar include aircraft mechanics and technicians, ground support equipment mechanics, administrative personnel and management.

Leaders at the company, which currently employs 300 people at CVG, noted that the new operation will provide ample aircraft maintenance capacity and resources for its growing airline customer base in support of cargo operations such as Amazon and DHL.

FEAM Aero’s investment comes at a critical time of passenger and cargo growth at CVG. In 2023, the airport experienced a 15% increase in passenger volume over 2022. CVG is also the fastest growing cargo airport in the world, ranking as the 6th largest cargo airport in North America.

“Today’s unveiling of our new hangar at CVG Airport marks a pivotal moment for FEAM Aero, reflecting our unwavering commitment to excellence and community growth,” said Cam Murphy, president of FEAM Aero. “With capacity to support key airline partners, this expansion not only creates quality jobs but also ensures seamless operations. We’re grateful for the support of Gov. Beshear and local officials as we continue our mission of delivering top-tier aircraft maintenance services.”

“Celebrating the opening of Hangar 2.0 at CVG Airport marks a significant step towards the future for FEAM Aero,” said Fred Murphy, CEO and Founder of FEAM Aero. “With our investment, partnerships, and unwavering dedication, FEAM Aero is committed to driving innovation and shaping the industry. Together with our exceptional FEAM team and valued partners, we stand ready to meet the evolving needs of the aviation community and ensure a safer, more efficient future for air travel.”

Founded in 1992, FEAM Aero is a leading provider of aircraft line maintenance services in the United States. The company operates maintenance bases at 36 locations in the United States, the United Kingdom and throughout Europe, including two hangar facilities, and employs more than 1,300 technicians and engineers companywide. FEAM Aero aims to deliver more flight time and less downtime to customers with services that include line maintenance, technical training, global aircraft-on-ground support, technical support services and base maintenance.

CVG CEO Candace McGraw emphasized the strong partnership with FEAM Aero to support growth at CVG: “FEAM has been an incredible partner throughout our years of rapid growth. We are grateful for their positive contribution to the economic impact on our region. Most importantly, the FEAM team led by Fred and Cam Murphy is a company with whom it is a pleasure to do business; they have a positive can-do spirit that is infectious.”

Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore highlighted why CVG has expanded its presence in Northern Kentucky: “I congratulate FEAM Aero on the opening of its second aircraft maintenance hangar and its tremendous growth at CVG. FEAM is invested in our community and creating good-paying jobs to keep commerce and passengers moving at CVG.”

Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann mentioned the job creation coming with the project: “CVG continues to be an economic engine for our region, generating a $9.3 billion impact in 2022 alone. The FEAM Aero expansion will add to this total in 2024 by contributing even more high-paying jobs for Northern Kentuckians.”

BE NKY Growth Partnership President and CEO Lee Crume thanked FEAM Aero for adding aircraft capacity at CVG: “The cargo growth at CVG is an important economic driver in the Cincinnati region that the FEAM Aero team will keep flying around the U.S. and the world. The new jobs being created are an excellent opportunity for individuals in our region, and FEAM’s partnership with EPIC Flight Academy will provide significant new education and employment opportunities in Northern Kentucky.”

FEAM Aero’s investment and job creation build on the best four-year period for economic growth in state history.

FEAM Aero’s investment at CVG underscores the company’s dedication to fostering a robust and diverse workforce for the local communities, ensuring a resilient future. Positioned to support the surge in e-commerce demand at CVG Airport, FEAM Aero is meeting current needs and preparing for the evolving landscape of aviation. As e-commerce demands grow, so does the need for skilled aviation mechanic technicians, making FEAM Aero’s partnership with Epic Flight Academy all the more crucial.

As FEAM Aero embarks on this new chapter of growth and expansion, the company remains committed to its core values of safety, quality, and customer satisfaction. The future is FEAM, as evidenced by Hangar 2.0 at CVG, which is a testament to FEAM Aero’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in aircraft maintenance. Positioned at the forefront of the industry, FEAM is poised to lead the way in shaping the future of aviation maintenance.

