Dixie Heights High School names six to be inducted into Distinguished Alumni, Educator Halls of Fame

Dixie Heights High School has announced five alumni and one educator to be inducted into its Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Educator Halls of Fame.

The 2024 inductees will be honored on Sunday, April 28 at a ceremony at the Gardens of Park Hills on Dixie Hwy. in Park Hills, from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $35 each and will be available made available online through the school.

2024 Distinguished Alumni:

• David Mann: Class of 1957

A Harvard graduate in 1961 with a degree in Biochemical Science, Mann went on to serve in the US Navy from 1961-1965. He returned to Harvard and earned his law degree Magna Cum Laude in 1968. He founded his own law firm with his son in Cincinnati. He has served in Congress, Cincinnati City Counsel and as Mayor of Cincinnati. His role as a civic leader has also included involvement in a number of charitable organizations including the Freestore Foodbank.

• Donna Salyers: Class of 1963

Salyers was honored as one of the Great Living Cincinnatians in 2023. She is a self-made woman who as served as a newspaper columnist, TV show host and current owner of Fabulous Furs — the world’s largest faux fur retailer. She began working in Covington at the age of 13. Hard working, dedicated, and perseverance describe this entrepreneur. Salyers and her husband of 57 years has also helped shepherd the neighborhood renaissance in Covington with direct involvement in Hotel Covington and The Madison reception and event venue.

• Dennis McFarland: Class of 1967

McFarland earned a Ph.D. in Physiological Psychology from the University of Kentucky. He was a research scientist and principal founder of BCI, Brain Computer Interface. BCI allows paralyzed individuals to use their brain waves to communicate. He was featured for his work on an episode of 60 Minutes and The Today Show

• Terry Foster: Class of 1975

Foster has been a nurse in NKY and Greater Cincinnati for almost 50 years. He has dedicated his life to nursing and caring for others. He has various degrees in nursing including a Masters Degree in Critical Care and Trauma Nursing from the University of Cincinnati. Throughout his 50 years of service, he has worked in various roles in nursing and has been active in various community and charitable endeavors.

• Ed Wimmer: Class of 1995

Wimmer is an entrepreneur and co-founder of ROAD iD. They produce identification for outdoor enthusiasts containing vital personal information in case of emergencies or accidents. He took a personal passion and made it a business that helps saves lives. ROAD iD has impacted over five million lives since 1999. As CEO, Wimmer has given over $2 million to charitable partners.

2024 Distinguished Educator

• Larry Tibbs: Class of 1980 and Educator at Dixie 1985-2012

Tibbs has spent 35 years associated with Dixie Heights as a student, coach, teacher, counselor, assistant principal and principal. He earned bachelor’s degrees in Education and Marketing from Northern Kentucky University and later earned various advance degrees from Xavier University.

As a teacher, Tibbs helped to start the first student-run school bank in partnership with PNC Bank. As a counselor and administrator he helped develop and lead programs like Project Prom, Senior Spirit Fest, May Term and Schools of Study. His goal each day was simply to empower students and find a way to make a difference in their lives.

Since his retirement in 2012, Tibbs assisted in founding the local nonprofit NaviGo Prep Services and has worked part time there as a trainer and coach. NaviGo works with students and families to assist them navigate their pathway to education and career after high school.

Dixie Heights High School