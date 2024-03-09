Fifth Third moves to new location in CVG Concourse B, offering all banking services, currency exchange

Fifth Third has opened a new financial center in Concourse B of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

The location provides all banking services including currency exchange.

“Fifth Third is pleased to welcome visitors to the Greater Cincinnati region, and we encourage all to stop by the new branch and check out its many unique features,” said Tim Elsbrock, Fifth Third Cincinnati Region President.

“This modern and versatile space is a great amenity for leisure and business travelers,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “Fifth Third’s new location in Concourse B is yet another improvement to elevate the travel experience at CVG, and we’re grateful for their partnership.”

This branch doesn’t have a teller window, it looks more like a lounge with comfortable seating areas.

Employees can serve customers wherever they prefer as flexible meeting areas are integrated seamlessly into the space. Travelers don’t have to be patrons to enjoy this new banking concept. The space has ample desk space, hydration and charging stations, and phonebooths for private conversations. Families traveling with children will have a separate interactive experience with moveable airplanes and digital airplane windows that open to show various global destinations.

Two Cincinnati area artists, Scott Filipiak and Jeffrey Samuel Jr., have pieces on display. One illustrates currency exchange from the U.S. dollar to the British pound. The other depicts Black female leaders from the Cincinnati area: Marian Spencer, the first African American female mayor of Cincinnati, and Miriam Nagel, the first female officer of Fifth Third Bank who had her student pilot’s license during World War II.

Fifth Third has had a location in Concourse B for decades but moved to the space once occupied by Natalie’s Candy Jar. The candy shop was featured at the ribbon-cutting as a nod to the space’s former occupants. Travelers were invited to help themselves to blue and green candy, stickers, and branded water bottles to celebrate the grand opening.