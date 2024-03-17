In 14th year of Piggest Raffle Ever, organizers hope to reach $1 million goal for local charities

One million dollars for local charities – that’s the goal for this year’s Cincinnati Flying Pig Marathon’s “Piggest Raffle Ever.”



The Flying Pig Marathon and Stock Yards Bank & Trust are teaming up to launch what both groups hope to be the biggest Piggest Raffle Ever. To reach the $1,000,000 cumulative fundraising goal, the group needs to sell over 37,500 tickets this year.

2024 marks the 14th year of the Piggest Raffle Ever, which has raised over $800,000 for local charities since the program’s inception. This year will also be Stock Yards Bank’s 8th year of sponsoring the community event, and the fundraising continues to increase year after year. Proceeds from raffle ticket purchases go directly to support local organizations making real change in the tri-state community.



“The Piggest Raffle Ever presented by Stock Yards Bank & Trust has become an integral part of Flying Pig Marathon weekend. It is our way to strengthen our partnership with our charities, while creating a fun and easy way for our non-profits to raise money for their causes,” said Iris Simpson Bush, President and CEO of Pig Works. “We are thrilled to have Stock Yards Bank & Trust support this very important initiative to support our community.”

Last year, the Dillsboro Indiana Parent Teacher Organization was the grand prize winner of the Piggest Raffle Ever, using funds to build Dillsboro Elementary’s new playground.

Many organizations have received much-needed funding.

Also in 2023, the Homeless Animal Rescue Team of Cincinnati (HART) won the second-place prize. HART works to rescue animals, saving them from euthanasia and abuse and find these most vulnerable fur babies their forever homes.

Racers and local residents can purchase raffle tickets for just five dollars and designate a local nonprofit to receive 100% of the ticket proceeds. Additionally, three winners will be awarded prizes including:



• Grand Prize: $5,000 to the ticket holder and an extra $5000 to the chosen charity

• Second Prize: $2,500 to the ticket holder and an extra $2,500 to the chosen charity

• Third Prize: A Cincinnati getaway experience for the ticketholder



“Stock Yards Bank & Trust is proud to sponsor the Piggest Raffle Ever for the 8th year in a row,” shared Stephen Brown, Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Market President for Stock Yards Bank and Trust. “We are excited to support over 90 nonprofit organizations that are all doing great work in our community.”



As the Flying Pig Marathon quickly approaches on Sunday, May 5, now is the time for the community to purchase their raffle tickets. For more information or to purchase tickets, interested supporters should visit www.piggestraffleever.com for more details.