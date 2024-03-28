Kathryn Witt’s new book, Perfect Day Kentucky, offers tips for exploring ‘heaven’; launch party Friday

Staff report

Local author Kathryn Witt has authored a new book, Perfect Day Kentucky: Day Trips, Weekend Getaways, and Other Escapes,” published by Reedy Press.

A special launch party will be held Friday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Second Sight Spirits in Ludlow. It is free and open to the public.

“Heaven must be a Kentucky kind of place.”

Explorer Daniel Boone made this observation two centuries ago and it still holds true today: Kentucky is a place of awe-inspiring wonder and natural beauty, of pristine, well-preserved historic downtown districts and rolling backcountry roads framed by miles of black paddock and dry-stone fencing.

From the longest known cave system in the world at Mammoth Cave to the world’s longest underground suspension bridge at Horse Cave, from the most natural arches in the country east of the Mississippi River—like Creelsboro Natural Arch — aka the Rockhouse — to the second-largest waterfall by volume in the eastern United States (hello, Cumberland Falls!), from heritage bourbon distilleries like Heaven Hill and Wild Turkey to historic horse farms like Claiborne and Our Mims, and from the world’s most famous secret-recipe chicken at the place where it all began to the Birthplace and Boyhood Home of Abraham Lincoln, Kentucky has so many unique, extraordinary, and authentic experiences.

But what if you have only a limited amount of time to spend at a destination? Perfect Day Kentucky puts the quintessential experiences before you, while also presenting additional suggestions to inspire further exploration and encourage longer stays.

Will it be sipping along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail or singing your way down the Country Music Highway? Hurtling along a network of zip lines at up to 60 miles an hour atop Black Mountain or climbing up, up, and away by sky lift to Natural Bridge? Feeding carrots to a Kentucky Derby racing champ or plunging into the crystal-clear depths of Laurel River Lake?

Witt has lived in Kentucky all her life and has written about its attractions for many years.

In Perfect Day Kentucky, she shares insights and insider tips to help visitors make the very most of their time in each place and irresistible reasons to return to the Bluegrass State.

Perfect Day Kentucky is available wherever books are sold.

