KCTCS, Ohio University provide student transfer process for education beyond associate degrees

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) and Ohio University have partnered to provide a transfer process allowing students to pursue additional higher education beyond the associate degree program.

As partners, KCTCS and OHIO will work together on additional opportunities to collaborate, for both on-campus and online programs.

Students from all 16 KCTCS colleges will gain access to a path starting with an associate degree and leading to the completion of a bachelor’s degree at Ohio University. Pathways to both OHIO Online and on-campus degrees offer flexibility for KCTCS students.

The initial pathways include:

• KCTCS Nursing AAS to OHIO Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN to BSN).

• KCTCS AA to OHIO BS in Psychology.

• KCTCS AA to OHIO Bachelor of Technical and Applied Studies.

• KCTCS AA to OHIO Sociology-Criminology.

• KCTCS AA to OHIO Sociology-Prelaw.

• KCTCS Business Administration AAS to OHIO Bachelor of Science in Business.

• KCTCS Criminal Justice AAS to OHIO Bachelor of Criminal Justice.

• KCTCS AAS Human Services to OHIO Social Work.

“Ohio University is committed to serving students in our region, and I am thrilled that this new partnership will provide increased access to higher education for our neighbors in Kentucky,” said Ohio University President Dr. Lori Stewart Gonzalez. “All KCTCS students can benefit from our programs no matter which campus they transfer from. We look forward to working with these students and helping them to achieve their goals.”

KCTCS and Ohio University will continue to discuss new opportunities for collaboration and further expanding learning options for local students. These discussions will include a wide range of stakeholders from both inside and outside the educational institutions working to identify additional ways to support the development of a more highly educated workforce capable of meeting the needs of the region.

“We are extremely pleased to offer our place-bound students access to online pathways to bachelor’s degrees,” said Dr. Reneau Waggoner, acting provost and vice president of academic and student success at KCTCS. “This partnership will provide them with more options to continue their education through a seamless, accessible and online pathway to their career goals.”