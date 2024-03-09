Kentucky County Clerks Association concerned over delays caused by new KAVIS system

The Kentucky County Clerks Association has important information for the public as they continue to work their way through the implementation of the state’s new vehicle registration system known as KAVIS. County Clerks are processing an increasing number of transactions each day, however, there are still significant delays and problematic transactions.

KCCA leadership has expressed concerns and frustrations with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) on behalf of customers and motor vehicle staff. KYTC shared that the KAVIS team is working seven days a week to correct the programming errors that continue to plague the KAVIS system. In addition, too often, inconsistent information is being shared with County Clerks by KYTC’s Motor Vehicle Licensing Division (MVL) about transactions, potential workarounds, and even MVL’s level of assistance with problematic transactions. This only slows down service for customers.

“Kentucky County Clerks continue to call on KYTC officials to resolve the issues within MVL and restore dependable support to the County Clerks and our customers. While many KAVIS bugs have been corrected, County Clerks are still struggling with the remaining bugs, which too often results in customers being forced to make multiple trips to try to complete transactions or lengthy wait times. The goal of County Clerks across the Commonwealth is to serve our customers. We appreciate our many customers who have shown us grace and patience when conducting business in their County Clerk’s Office, and we will continue to provide meaningful feedback to KYTC in hopes of improving our customers’ experiences. We all agree that once the software is fully operational, it will be a wonderful system, however, the status quo of long lines and too many customers forced to make multiple trips is not acceptable,” said Tabatha Clemons, Grant County Clerk, Kentucky County Clerks Association President.

KCCA continues to request customers to be as prepared as possible when they visit their County Clerk. The following steps will make your visit more efficient:



• Bring your driver’s license or state issued identification card.

• Bring your renewal notice and previous year’s registration.

• Bring your Kentucky proof of insurance printed or refer to your County Clerk if there is an insurance email address or fax number available for your county.

• Be prepared to wait longer than normal. It takes time to work through each customer’s account and merge vehicles for each customer.

• Check your County Clerk’s Holiday Hours for March 29 and March 30.

• For any transaction by mail, online or drop-off please include a contact phone number so we can reach you.

• KYTC’s web portal drive.ky.gov is available for renewals with verified proof of insurance and the customer is current with all taxes owed.

March is the busiest month of the year in the County Clerks’ motor vehicle departments. Currently, 963,462 renewal notices were mailed all with a March 2024 expiration date, compared to 310,019 in January and 296,490 in February. March renewals include all farm tags, campers, trailers, March birthdate renewals, fleets, heavyweight plates, and the start of boat

renewal season.

Kentucky County Clerks Association