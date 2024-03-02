Kentucky Department of Public Health is responding to outbreaks of measles in U.S.; no cases yet in state

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH), updated Kentuckians on the response to several measles outbreaks in the United States during a press conference this week.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that is spread through the air, Stack said. Nationally, in unvaccinated persons who contract measles, at least 1 in 5 is hospitalized, 1 in 20 children develop pneumonia and 1 in 1,000 children suffer brain injury. Two doses of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine are recommended to children starting at 12 months.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health is working closely with local health departments and clinicians across the state to promote the MMR vaccine, Stack reported. Only 90% of Kentucky kindergarteners have received two doses.

“Two doses of MMR vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles and provides lifelong protection if exposed to the virus,” said Dr. Stack. “Even if exposed to measles, vaccinated persons may continue routine activities.”

Although no confirmed measles cases have yet been reported in Kentucky this year, DPH has collaborated with the Ohio Department of Health on a measles exposure in January at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.