Late scoring run puts Campbell County girls in 10th Region championship game for first time since 2020

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Campbell County scored nine straight points at the end of the fourth quarter to defeat Pendleton County, 41-30, in the semifinals of the 10th Region girls basketball tournament on Friday at Bourbon County.

The Camels (22-10) advance to the region final for the first time since 2020 and face two-time defending champion George Rogers Clark (29-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday to determine a berth in next week’s “Sweet 16″state tournament at Rupp Arena.

George Rogers Clark, ranked No. 2 in the state in the final media poll, buried Mason County, 92-33, in the other region semifinal game on Friday. The Cardinals did not play Campbell County during the regular season.

The Camels had a 32-30 lead over Pendleton County late in the fourth quarter of their region semifinal game and closed it out with a 9-0 run.

The final points came on a 3-point goal by sophomore Faith Whitford, field goal and free throw by eighth-grader Stella Brockman, two free throws by sophomore Isabella Jayasuriya and one free throw by freshman Josie Feebeck.

The team’s leading scorer was sophomore Madeline Barbian, who made four 3-point goals for 12 points. Brockman was next in line with 10 points.

How the young Campbell County team will do against a perennial power like George Rogers Clark remains to be seen. The Cardinals enter the region final with an average winning margin of 27.5 points per game.

Basketball region tournament schedules

10TH REGION GIRLS AT BOURBON COUNTY

Saturday

Championship game: George Rogers Clark vs. Campbell County, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION BOYS AT MASON COUNTY

Monday

Mason County vs. Harrison County, 6 p.m.

Campbell County vs. George Rogers Clark, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION BOYS AT HENRY COUNTY

Monday

Simon Kenton vs. North Oldham, 6:30 p.m.

Walton-Verona vs. Spencer County, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.