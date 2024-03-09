Registration now open for 23rd Ohio River Paddlefest this summer; nation’s largest paddling event

On the first Saturday in August, a flotilla of colorful boats will amplify the Ohio River’s natural beauty as paddlers join in the nation’s largest paddling event.

Now’s the time to start planning: Registration for Ohio River Paddlefest 2024 is now open.

Local nonprofit Adventure Crew will host the event, now in its 23rd year, on Saturday, August 3. Adventure Crew’s increasingly popular Outdoors for Expo, a free community event celebrating all things outdoors, will kick off Paddlefest weekend on Friday, August 2.

“Adventure Crew is thrilled to be planning this wonderful weekend for our community again this year,” said Miriam Wise, director of support and engagement for the nonprofit. “Between the paddle’s two distances and the free pre-party the night before, Paddlefest weekend offers something for everyone who enjoys being outside, from the casual parkgoer to the seasoned outdoor adventurer.”

Paddlefest brings nearly 2,000 paddlers in kayaks, canoes, and SUPs to the Ohio River each August.

Participants can choose between two distances to paddle the Ohio while it’s closed to motorized traffic, making the event accessible to paddlers of all skill levels. The 9-mile paddle ends with a Finish Line Festival — featuring music, food trucks and MadTree beer — at Gilday Recreation Complex in Riverside.

For a shorter adventure, the 4.5-mile Paddlefest MINI finishes at the Public Landing in Downtown Cincinnati. Both paddling routes start at Schmidt Recreation Complex, 2944 Humbert Ave. in Cincinnati’s East End.

Friday night’s pre-party, the Outdoors for All Expo, is free and open to the public. The event has grown to feature more than 50 exhibitors, including local parks, outdoor outfitters, adventure experts and environmentally minded organizations. With hands-on demos; live music by Maria Carrelli, Ma Crow and other local acts; raffles, MadTree beer; and food trucks, there will be activities to engage attendees of all ages. This year’s Expo runs from 4-9:30 p.m. at Schmidt Recreation Complex. Organizations interested in exhibiting can apply on the event website.



For Saturday morning’s Paddlefest, participants can use their own boats, or they can rent them with advance registration. Those who’d like to rent a boat should sign up early: Rental boats, especially two-person boats, are limited and likely to sell out.

Registration for the paddle is now open. Early bird pricing (available through April 30) for the 9-mile paddle is $50 for adults; $25 for youth (17 and under); the 4.5-mile paddle is $45 for adults; $20 for youth. Full pricing details are available on the Paddlefest website.



Paddlefest is organized by and benefits Adventure Crew, a nonprofit that connects city teens in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky with nature and each other through engaging outdoor adventures.

“Paddlefest weekend provides crucial funding to help us get kids who might not otherwise have access to nature out on adventures like hiking, biking, skiing and, of course, paddling,” Wise said. “So you can have a great time outdoors and feel good about supporting outdoor opportunities for local teens at the same time.”

Paddlefest organizers are currently accepting sponsorships for the event.

