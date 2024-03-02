Ludlow Historic Society to sponsor presentation on Lagoon Amusement Park March 7 at Bircus Brewery

The Ludlow Historic Society is sponsoring a digitized 3-D presentation of what the old Lagoon Amusement Park looked like in its heyday at the turn of the 20th century.

The event will be held at Bircus Brewery, the old Ludlow Theater, on Thursday, March 7, from 7-9pm.

The computer simulation will include overlapping existing buildings and topography where one can see where the original Park buildings stood in relation to the present Carlisle Park, Deverill Street, the Ludlow-Bromley Swim Club, and streets on the west side of the city. On view also will be drawings, maps, artifacts, and photos of the Park.

The Lagoon Amusement Park included an 85 acre lake, boathouse, clubhouse, dance hall, vaudeville shows, numerous rides, an automobile railway, and a motorcycle racing track. Opened in 1895, it attracted people all over the Cincinnati area and beyond. Unfortunately, a horrific accident at the motorcycle track in 1913, a destructive tornado in 1915, WWI and Prohibition brought the Park to a sad ending.

The program is free and open to the public, especially those interested in the local history of Northern Kentucky.

Ludlow Historic Society