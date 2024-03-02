Cities briefs: Florence council presents proclamation, Park Hills and Taylor Mill consider multiple issues

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Florence city council

Florence Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon presented a proclamation this week to Bruno Giacomuzzi, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Florence and Grant St Elizabeth hospitals.

She praised Giecomuzzi for all the work he has done making the Florence St Elizabeth a contender in the best health care, but she also heralded his efforts to be in the community as well, working for people in the community. Giacomuzzi has been here nine years and will retire April 5.

Council passed the second reading of an ordinance annexing two parcels of land at 1 Gridiron Lane.

Council passed the first reading of an ordinance relating to personnel policies, job descriptions, authorized positions and the pay plan.

Council voted to initiate legal action against Kinetic Recreation Design LLC for construction services at two parks.

Mayor Aubuchon announced there will be a scavenger hunt in the city from March 9 through March 17, where people will look for giant shamrocks in the city and winners will receive a ‘pot of gold.’

Park Hills city council

Council members from Park Hills met in a virtual meeting this week to discuss a 365-page report from PDS outlining changes in the new Z21 zoning.

Councilmember Pam Spoor pointed out several places in the report that she felt needed to be changed, because, as she said, Park Hills is unique as a city and needs to have the zoning laws conform to that uniqueness.

Councilmember Sarah Froelich stopped the evaluation and wanted the entire subject to go back into the working group, which has evaluated zoning changes in the past.

Conversation included commercial zones, and institutional zones, and if schools and churches should be included in neighborhood institutional zones. Once the working group deals with changes, they will bring them back to the council as a whole.

Taylor Mill city commission

Taylor Mill commissioners met in a caucus meeting this week to discuss several items. They are starting to sort out what zones would be adequate to assign for medical marijuana stores or growing facilities. Since medical marijuana will be legal beginning next January, commissioners want to be ready with an assigned zone for the industry.

Commissioners talked about the bids for the new firehouse, but no deadline was given for when the bid packages will go out. They did decide to pass legislation at the next meeting to put down half cash for the firehouse and either bond the rest or take out a loan for the rest of the money.

Also at the March 13 meeting they want to pass a resolution protesting the site of the high pressure gas line that Duke Energy is putting in at South Mason and Ridge.