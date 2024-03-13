Mike Tussey: The treadmill and exercise can be your best friend; it is never too late to start

Dateline – April 1998. I was pushing 60 and out of shape, overweight and with no thoughts about health issues. After all, I was working midnight turn with no problem at all. That is, until it happened.

Around mid-morning it was time to visit the bathroom and in doing so, an incredibly sharp pain hit my chest. Moments later, the pain increased. Sitting on the side of the bed, I began having trouble breathing. My cardio system was shutting down and there was no doubt – I was having a heart attack. We made it to the Emergency room and all I remember to this day was the doctor saying: “Mike.. don’t leave us now! We’re giving you a clot- buster.”

The ER team saved my life that night working very hard getting me stabilized. Then came the testing, one of which was an angiogram. Later, I was visited by my cardiologist who explained that the test results showed that I had 6 major arteries nearly 100% blocked as he firmly said, “Frankly, we don’t know how you’re here.”

I asked what could be done as the doctor explained that I was scheduled for open heart surgery at 6 a.m.. I asked if I a choice? The doctor’s answer nailed me. “Not if you want to live.” It was that bad.

I was 55 pounds overweight and in terrible shape. So after my prayers that early morning and spending time with my wife Jo and sons – off to surgery I went. Nine hours later I was in intensive care, but by God’s grace, I would live to see another day.

The heart attack and surgery changed my life 26 years ago forever. Amid tons of exercise, medications and changing my life style – I survived. I lost all the weight and became stronger with exercise and medications. One of the keys to success was walking on a regular basis. I loved walking outside in the spring and warm weather. However, during the winter months of rain and snow, it’s a good idea to find a treadmill and become close friends with it.

For the next 2 decades and then some, the exercise literally gave me an extension of life. However, as many know, I am 4 score and 5, an octogenarian at 85. When you get up there in your older years, a painful thing called arthritis bites you and hurts badly. Before mid August 2023, I was still spending 30 minutes a day on the treadmill. My knees began aching so I began using some gel and I decreased my time on the treadmill to 20 minutes. Arthritis won. I had to quit the treadmill as both knees were barking loudly. With the result of the treadmill’s absence; I was feeling badly and putting on some weight. Even walking the house stairs had become a huge 12 step obstacle to climb with arthritis pitching in to make it worse.

I developed a plan that was to start out slow on the treadmill for 1 minute at 2 mph. Then, the plan was to subsequently increase the time element plus speed for a few weeks with a day in between from time to time for rest. It’s been over a month now, and I am at 1.5 miles at 3.4 mph for 21 minutes. To be sure, I am not where I was years ago, but definitely a positive plus for me. I have had many say, “Mike, you don’t look 85! How do you do it?”

My answers are simple. Continue daily exercise, take your meds, keep active doing something you love to do and keep active with your friends. Works for me.

However, many fear exercise and shy away even if it’s short walk outside or a few minutes on a treadmill. Given the acute arthritis and how painful it is certainly can becomes a deterrent for many. I had set a goal and I was determined to beat it daily and with that thought and effort – came many dividends.

BUT here’s is your advice: Before you begin any exercise regimen at all be sure to visit your doctor and let him or her prescribe what is best for you.

With the aforementioned treadmill, here are some benefits and thoughts for you.

The bare truth is that treadmills are expensive and can pinch a budget. However, keep the focus, and be creative.

If not a treadmill, think about the possibility of joining a local gym where everything you need is there, including a possible instructor too. The cost can be affordable.

Ask about SILVER SNEAKERS.

Here’s some information that you should know:

· Treadmills are stationary cardio machines on which you can walk, jog or running indoors. You can set your desires speed and distance in regard to what’s best for you.

· The belt of the treadmill is a softer surface than asphalt or concrete which can encourage some injuries.

· If your goal is to improve your cardio system and burn calories, a treadmill can fill your needs. But be sure to check with your doctor first.

· Additional benefits of cardio and weight loss with a treadmill or leisurely walking reduces the risk of diabetes while improving mental health and sleep quality.

· Solid cardio health and exercise and also strengthen your bone joints and boosts your self esteem and you meet your goals.

· Remember, before exercising inside or outdoors, to be sure and stretch properly to avoid pain and injury.

Many today prefer visiting professional gyms with a ton of machines to use for your program such as treadmills, bikes, weights, rowing and swimming. A huge plus – there are professional trainers available for your questions or assistance as well. Another great idea is to locate a good friend and become partners together for a regimen of exercise. It will become a day you will look forward to getting together for some work and fun.

Even though we are in mid March, you still have time to begin that NEW YEARS RESOLUTION.

It’s a good bet that you resolved to get healthy, stronger and even meet new friends.

Two final thoughts, whether you will be walking or jogging outside in the warm Spring temperatures or even on the treadmill, be sure to use comfortable shoes and exercise apparel. Secondly, if you will be exercising outdoors with your music and headsets, or chatting on your phone, be sure to concentrate on your surroundings – especially at intersections.

Always check the forecast. There is nothing worse than getting wet while walking. If rain is a possibility, a small umbrella would be in order.

Today is March 13 and to make you smile – Spring officially arrives next Tuesday March 19 at 11:06 p.m.

Hopefully, you will be able to enjoy some wonderful warm temperatures to begin your regimen with a friend and a huge smile. Have Fun!

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.