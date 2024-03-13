NKU’s School of the Arts offers musical Amelie at the Carnegie Theatre in Covington starting March 15

Northern Kentucky University’s School of the Arts (SOTA) continues its on-tour theatre season with the regional premiere of the Olivier Award-winning musical, Amélie, at The Carnegie Theatre in Covington.

The heart-warming and quirky musical by award-winning playwright, Craig Lucas, composer Daniel Messe, and lyricist Nathan Tysen, will be on stage from March 15–23.

Based on the romantic comedy film of the same name, Amélie, follows the amazing adventures of Amélie Poulain as she helps family and friends to embrace happiness and take chances, all the while learning how to do the same for herself.

Keen observers will also see a familiar figure, the “Roaming Gnome” as he adventures around the world – Amelie’s plot to get her father Raphael to finally take his dream trip and see the world for himself. Through her amazing imagination and sense of adventure, audiences will explore Paris — the city of lights — and learn to see the magic of possibilities that exist all around us. Like Amelie, you too just might learn to fall i love and see the world from a slightly different angle.

The cast includes Chloe Esmeier, Gabby Casto, Katie Chambers, Kelly Messer, Kristin Kaufman, Zachary Farmer, Anthony Nocero, Zachary Petrie, Zachary Felts, Michael Kirby, Connor Defevers, and Cody Combs. The production team features Jasmine Cosma as Stage Manager, Cat Schmeal as Costume Designer, Jo Sanburg as Lighting Designer, Sam Reno as Scenic Designer, Michael Hatton as Props Designer, Jo Sanburg as Lighting Designer, and Kevin Havlin as Sound Designer. The show is directed by Jamey Strawn and musical directed by Steve Goers.

Don’t miss the opportunity to embark on this exciting adventure! Tickets for the NKU SOTA 2023-24 Theatre & Dance Season On Tour are available for purchase here.