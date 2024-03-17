New ‘smart’ interactive signage to help visitors, residents navigate Covington’s locations, services

Covington is getting an interactive outdoor kiosk to help residents and visitors navigate the city and locate businesses, landmarks, and services.

The kiosk is the result of a partnership among City officials, the regional nonprofit Southbank Partners, and RoveIQ, a digital signage company in Covington. This summer, Southbank Partners will install the wayfinding signage along the constructed section of Riverfront Commons, of which 1.5 miles are complete in Covington.

“As the reinvigoration of downtown Covington continues south along Madison Avenue, these new wayfinding markers will help visitors see that our ‘cool factor’ on Madison isn’t just between the river and Seventh Street but keeps going south,” said Covington Economic Development Director Tom West.

Powered by sophisticated software, the interactive smart kiosk will operate much like a computer that’s regularly updated to provide real-time information and services.

“The primary focus of our software is 100 percent experiential for visitors to and residents of Covington,” said RoveIQ CEO PJ Thelen. “Our No. 1 application is wayfinding, and the emphasis of our other applications is around driving education and activity specific to local businesses that include hotels, restaurants, and bars.”

Thelen said software includes current events, weather and alerts, with the specifics of those to be defined. The kiosk comes with Dynamic Viewing, which means it has the same consistent high-quality experience regardless of weather and time of day.

Southbank Partners will cover the initial costs of $87, 580 and Rove IQ will waive the annual licensing fee. The City’s sole expense is a $5,000 payment for the warranty/service agreement. Advertising revenue is expected to cover the donated license fee and the City’s annual cost.

“The specific location for the kiosk in Covington is still to be determined as we ensure the kiosk is in a prominent location and not impacted by any potential high-water events,” said Southbank President & CEO Will Weber.

Weber said the Riverfront Commons wayfinding signage will complement the current Madison Mile wayfinding signage project led by meetNKY, the Covington Business Council, and the City of Covington, which includes two other digital kiosks and four directional signs. Those devices will be located on Madison Avenue between Rivercenter Boulevard and Eighth Street and will also be installed this summer.

“We are excited to work with our partnering cities and recognized industry leaders to finally install signage along the Riverfront Commons this summer,” Weber said. “This signature project connects people in our urban communities to living, learning, and earning opportunities through a vibrant riverfront corridor uniquely Northern Kentucky.”

City of Covington