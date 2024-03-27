NKY Chapter of Kyians for the Commonwealth to hold candidate meet and greets in advance of May primary

The Northern Kentucky chapter of Kentuckians for the Commonwealth has scheduled candidate meet and greets between residents and candidates ahead of the upcoming May primary.
The events are aimed at helping residents and potential voters feel at ease discussing the issues that are most important to them, regardless if the candidates are running for city or state office.
“A lot of what we deal with in our everyday lives are decided at the local level — rent costs and affordable housing, public transit, public education, public safety, park access and recreation — the list goes on, down to how our trash and recycling are collected,” said Latonia resident and KFTC member Nikki Siababa. “In a nutshell, our local government has a lot of influence in deciding what our community’s priorities are and how things are run. That’s why it’s so important for us to do our part to make sure those in office truly represent our best interests.”
Dan Berger, a KFTC member from Newport, said these types of forums are an important part of the election process.
“It’s important for me to feel informed on who is running in my district and region,” he said. “While I may not be able to vote for certain candidates who aren’t in my district, it’s important to know where they stand because so much of northern Kentucky is interconnected.”
With 2024 being a presidential election year, many people are likely to be focused on the election for president or the national competition for who will control Congress. But many, like KFTC member Jenna Van Laningham, of Florence, believe local elections are just as important as federal elections.
“Local elected officials have the power and ability to shape policies that can have tremendous impact,” Van Laningham said. “For instance, local zoning laws can have the ability to make developing affordable housing easier.”
The chapter has scheduled three events for the public:
• April 4th from 10 a.m. to noon at Roebling Point Books and Coffee in Newport at 601 Overton Street. Candidates for Newport City Commission (who do not have a primary) and all filed candidates for State Legislature in Campbell County have been invited.
• April 20th from 10 a.m. to noon at the Latonia Terrace Community Room at 2940 Madison Avenue in Covington. At this event the organization has invited candidates for Covington City Commission.
• April 27th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Memorie Makers Café and Cupcakery at 8470 US Highway 42 in Florence. The chapter will be inviting all candidates for State Legislature in Boone County, as well as candidates for Florence City Council.
The chapter is planning to schedule additional events before the last day of the primary election on May 21.
Residents interested in attending can RSVP and view additional events at the NKY KFTC Chapter group age or by visiting kftc.org/events to see all upcoming events.
Northern Kentucky chapter of Kentuckians for the Commonwealth