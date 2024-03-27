NKU’s team places 4th in National Econ Games in Lexington; 11 schools, 120 students participated

The Haile College of Business proudly declared this year’s National Econ Games Conference at the Gatton College of Business at the University of Kentucky a big success. Despite stiff competition from 10 other universities and 19 teams in total, an NKU team clinched 4th place.

The Econ Games, established in 2018 at NKU and now cosponsored by NKU and UK, serve as a platform to engage students in economic concepts and foster collaboration between business and economics disciplines.

This year, the event attracted representation from 11 schools and more than 120 students.

NKU’s two teams were led by Hardik Patel, lecturer in accounting.

The Haile College of Business teams dedicated months of preparation to building their data analytics and communications skills.

“Their success in such a prestigious competition reaffirms our commitment to fostering academic excellence and preparing our students for real-world challenges,” says Patel.

“Congratulations to our team for setting a high standard and inspiring us and the next generation of students.”

The student’s efforts were supported by the Center for Economic Education and the Haile College of Business, which facilitated travel to the conference.

The Econ Games received support from Kentucky Realtors, serving as this year’s data sponsor, enriching the competition with real-world economic insights and challenges.

“We are immensely proud of our students’ achievement at the Econ Games,” said Dr. Hassan HassabElnaby, dean of the Haile College of Business. “Their success underscores the caliber of education and commitment to excellence upheld by Haile College of Business.”

Haile College of Business announced its gratitude to all sponsors, organizers, faculty and students for their contributions to making the National Econ Games Conference a resounding success.