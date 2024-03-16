Nominations are open for the City of Covington’s Preservation Excellence Awards; deadline April 1

Covington’s Historic Preservation Office is accepting nominations until April 1 for this year’s Covington Preservation Excellence Awards.

“We have seen so much growth and development happening all over Covington in the last year, and whether it’s a new business or homeowner moving to The Cov, more than likely you’re ending up in a historic building,” said Covington’s Historic Preservation Specialist Kaitlin Bryan. “We want the chance to acknowledge the people and efforts being made around town to preserve our beloved historic buildings. From creatively adapting your building to meet modern needs, or classic historical renovations, we want to celebrate your project.”

The deadline for nominations is 4:30 p.m., Monday, April 1.

The awards recognize individuals or organizations for preservation projects that were completed in 2023. Winners are chosen by the City’s Economic Development staff.

Nomination forms can be accessed at the Covington Preservation Excellence Award Program webpage. Completed nomination packets can be emailed to kaitlin.bryan@covingtonky.gov or mailed to City Hall c/o Kaitlin Bryan, City of Covington, 20 W. Pike St., Covington, KY 41011.

Awards will be given in five categories:

Exterior Restoration-Residential: Acknowledges historic residential structures that have restored the exterior of the building in which the architect, contractor, or owner expressed exceptional care in respecting the historic fabric and/or setting of the property. These projects tend to have sufficient and intact historic materials and detailing that would warrant a restoration. Exterior Restoration-Mixed Use/Commercial: Acknowledges historic mixed-use or commercial structures that have restored the exterior of the building in which the architect, contractor, or owner expressed exceptional care in respecting the historic fabric and/or setting of the property. These projects tend to have sufficient and intact historic materials and detailing that would warrant a restoration. Adaptive Re-use Residential: Recognizes a successful adaptive reuse of a property and recognizes the excellence in design of new and different use(s) for an existing residential building in which the historic materials and fabric of a property were retained and used as a prime element in the design of the project. Adaptive Re-use Mixed-Use/Commercial: Recognizes a successful adaptive reuse of a property and recognizes the excellence in design of new and different use(s) for an existing mixed-use or commercial building in which the historic materials and fabric of a property were retained and used as a prime element in the design of the project. Interior Excellence: Recognizes a project – either residential, mixed-use or commercial – that demonstrates an outstanding achievement in historic preservation, restoration, or rehabilitation. This award is given to a project that has a significant impact on Covington and would be considered a leading example of preservation in Covington.

Historically given in May in honor of National Historic Preservation Month, this year’s award ceremony will take place in conjunction with the Covington Authenti-CITY awards during National Economic Week, May 6-10. Event details to come.

Last year, both the Preservation and Authenti-CITY awards were announced together during a joint outdoor event called “a mashup of serious purpose and Covington craziness.”

City of Covington