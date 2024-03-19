Nominations now open for Northern Ky Chamber’s Leadership NKY Class of 2025 — its 46th year

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the Leadership Northern Kentucky (Leadership NKY) Class of 2025 — the 46th year of the program, which began in 1979.

Leadership NKY is a 10-month program designed to help develop business and community leaders. It utilizes the region as a classroom to help participants gain an understanding of the strengths and challenges of the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area, and the skills necessary to motivate and engage others in collaborative efforts to address them. The class meets once a month for a day-long session on different topics such as Economic Development, Cultural Competence, Government and more.

Andrew Schierberg, Attorney and Owner at Stages Elder Law & Estate Planning will chair the class.

“Leadership NKY is designed for experienced leaders who are ready to invest their time, skills and resources to make a positive impact within the Northern Kentucky region,” says Schierberg. “I look forward to leading the class of 2025 and have no doubt that the selected class members will lead Northern Kentucky into the future while being great assets and advocates for the betterment of our communities.”

Leadership NKY participants are selected from a variety of job sectors and civic interests. More than 1,550 alumni have come together through the Leadership NKY program to serve the region.

Along with a completed application, applicants will need two letters of recommendation and the full support of the company/organization they represent. Individuals may nominate themselves or be nominated by another person. If selected to participate in the program, LNK tuition for NKY Chamber members is $3,500 and $4,000 for future members. Tuition covers all program costs. There is a $30 non-refundable application fee. A maximum of 50 applications will be selected.

“Participating in Leadership NKY is a world-class experience that unites a diverse group of the region’s leaders from a variety of industries and unique backgrounds together. “These are exceptional individuals who want to be a part of something bigger than themselves and leave a positive mark on this region,” said Hank Heidrich, Financial Advisor for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and Leadership NKY 2023 class president. “If you want to get inspired, understand the real challenges facing the region, connect with respected members of the local business community, and refine your leadership skills all while giving back, then Leadership NKY is for you.”

Completed applications are due May 10. The Class of 2025 will be announced this summer, with sessions kicking off in August and running through May. To nominate an established leader for the Class of 2025, visit www.nkychamber.com/LNKNomination.

To learn more about Leadership NKY, visit www.nkychamber.com/LNK. Questions about the application process, or the program, can be directed to Leadership NKY.