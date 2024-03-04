Red Cross month in March offers opportunity to recognize local community heroes

The American Red Cross Kentucky Region kicked off its annual Red Cross Month celebration in March to honor local community heroes who help ensure their neighbors never face crises alone.

Red Cross Month is a national tradition that began in March 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation — and each U.S. president has followed ever since. Regionally, Governor Andy Beshear will declare March as Red Cross Month at the state capitol on Tuesday.

“During Red Cross Month, we are proud to honor the people in our community who step up to support one another when help can’t wait during emergencies,” said Steve Cunanan, CEO, Red Cross Kentucky Region. “This relief and hope wouldn’t be possible without these local heroes. We are also grateful for corporate partners like Louisville-based Yum! Brands, who help support the Red Cross work on a local, national, and international scope. Please consider joining in their commitment by donating, volunteering, giving blood or platelets, or taking a lifesaving skills course.”

Join the Red Cross Month celebration by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood or platelets, become a volunteer or take a lifesaving skills course. Those who donate at redcross.org/givingday on March 27 will be part of the 10th annual Red Cross Giving Day, which aims to rally 30,000 supporters nationwide to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

As the final weeks of winter approach, the public is urged to book a time to donate blood or platelets now as Red Cross continues to strengthen the blood supply heading into spring. Much like pets provide comfort and support, so does the Red Cross in local communities. As a thank-you for providing comfort during Red Cross Month, all come to give blood or platelets March 1-24 will get a $10 e-gift card to a pet supply merchant of choice, plus automatically be entered for a chance to win a $3,000 gift card. There will be five winners. See rcblood.org/Pets for details.

Volunteers comprise 90% of the national Red Cross workforce to power its lifesaving mission, along with generous blood, platelet and financial donors; people trained in skills like first aid and CPR; and other supporters. Below are some of the ways that people from the Kentucky Region, which serves Kentucky and Southern Indiana communities, have delivered relief with the Red Cross in times of crisis, last year:

• With the support of volunteers and community partners, nearly 6,700 free smoke alarms were installed, and fire safety education was given to over 5,500 people with the Home Fire Campaign • Responded to more than 1,500 disasters, most of which were home fires • Collected over 84,000 blood donations • Provided 5,200 services to military members and their families

