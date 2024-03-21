Rotary Club of Covington receives Catholic Charities’ bronze ‘homeless Jesus’ Community Partner Award

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

They’re in good – make that – great company. The Rotary Club of Covington has received The Community Partner Award, presented by Catholic Charities in conjunction with The Parish Kitchen at their recent Appreciation Dinner.

“What makes this award so very special,” Brenda Fauber, told the Northern Kentucky Tribune,” Is the fact we are a non-profit. The award typifies what Rotary is all about – Service Above Self.”

Brenda Fauber is the wife of Covington Rotary Club Co-President, Gil Fauber. And she’s correct when she says the club is in great company — just take a look. Past Community Partner Award Recipients include:

2016 The Butler Foundation

2017 BB&T Bank

2018 Northern Kentucky Knights of Columbus-Golf Outing

2022 RC Durr Foundation, Inc.

2023 St. Elizabeth Healthcare

The Community Partner Award – a statute of the Homeless Jesus – is awarded in recognition of an individual, company or organization who shared the values of Catholic Charities and has collaborated closely in partnership with its ministries to make a significant difference in the community.

The Rotary Club of Covington has distributed and made sandwiches and provided food as well as drink for several years since the pandemic to The Parish Kitchen as well as to those in need in the Covington community.

“The statute,” Fauber said, “Reminds all of us of the less fortunate among us.”

There are 60 such Homeless Jesus benches distributed across the United States, according to Fauber.

The mission for The Catholic Charities is quite simple – they serve all people in their Diocese who lack basic human needs, including physical, spiritual, or emotional, regardless of their religious beliefs.

Using a unique holistic approach, they support and empower their clients to achieve self-sufficiency buy providing guidance, tools, and life-skills. They also serve their volunteers, supporters, and partner agencies – ministries by providing the means for them to serve and assist their neighbors in need through their programs or referrals.