Seven new inductees added to state Capitol’s Kentucky Women Remembered exhibit

In honor of Women’s History Month, Gov. Andy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, and members of the Kentucky Commission on Women unveiled the portraits of seven new inductees to the Kentucky Women Remembered exhibit.

This is the first time in 10 years new inductees have been added to the exhibit, which is a portrait gallery located in the West Wing of the state Capitol.

“It has been far too long since women have been honored in this way in our Capitol, and I am proud to say this administration and commission got it done. Now, the next generation can see we made it a priority to recognize Kentucky women as important leaders and change-makers,” Gov. Beshear said.

“We are honored to welcome Lonnie Ali, Jane Beshear, Sharon Currens, Hannah Drake, the late Mary Margaret Mulvihill, Peggy Purdom Patterson and the late bell hooks, to the exhibit.”

“The beautiful portraits of seven trailblazers added to the Kentucky Women Remembered exhibit highlights the incredible impact these women had on the Commonwealth,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “I am so happy they will forever be honored inside our state Capitol.”

In March 2023, members of the Kentucky Commission on Women unanimously recommended seven women to Gov. Beshear for his consideration to be added to the exhibit. Local artists worked collaboratively with the inductee to create each unique portrait. They are a diverse group of talented Kentuckians who live all over the Commonwealth.

Lonnie Ali

An inspiring humanitarian, Parkinson’s research and awareness advocate, children’s education defender and soulmate to Muhammad Ali, she currently serves as the chairwoman of the Ali in All of Us initiative, which honors the life of Muhammad Ali. She and her husband opened the Muhammad Ali Center in 2005, where she serves as the Lifetime Director. Portrait created by Ming Xuan Talley of Jefferson County.

Jane Beshear

A former First Lady of Kentucky, she has dedicated her life to the service of others throughout the commonwealth. She addressed the rampant spread of breast cancer, which is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths among women in Kentucky, by founding Horses and Hope. This initiative is increasing breast cancer awareness, education, screening and treatment referral among Kentucky’s horse industry workers and their families. Portrait created by Pat Banks of Madison County.

Sharon “Sherry” Currens

A tireless worker on behalf of survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual violence, Currens was one of the founding women of Lexington’s Rape Crisis Program in the 1970s. Later, she became the first executive director of the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Portrait created by Tona Barkley of Owen County.

Hannah Drake

An activist, author, podcast host and poet, Drake serves as the chief creative officer at IDEAS xLab and co-lead artist of the (Un)Known Project, which seeks to discover the hidden names and stories of enslaved Black people in Kentucky and beyond. Portrait created by Brigit Truex, of Fayette County.

Mary Margaret Mulvihill (deceased)

One of the first women elected to the city of Louisville Board of Aldermen, she paved the way for young female leaders who came behind her. She also served her community on numerous nonprofit boards and commissions, including the Coalition for the Homeless, TARC, Elderserve and the University of Louisville. Portrait created by Sabra Crockett of Jefferson County.

Peggy Purdom Patterson

The first woman federal judge appointed in Kentucky, she served in Ashland and surrounding counties until her retirement in 2006. She was an outstanding member of the community through her volunteer service as one of the first board members of Pathways, the community mental health program that served the FIVCO and Gateway ADD districts. Through this service she saw the need to start a domestic violence program and became a founding board member of Safe Harbor of NE KY. Portrait was created by Stefanie Graves of McCracken County.

bell hooks (deceased)

bell hooks was an author and social activist who served as Distinguished Professor in Residence at Berea College. The focus of hooks’ writing was to explore the intersectionality of race, capitalism and gender and what she described as their ability to produce and perpetuate systems of oppression and class domination. She published approximately 40 books. Portrait was created by Yanya Yang of Fayette County.

Marita Willis, chair of the Kentucky Commission on Women, also announced the release of a new publication from the commission called “Women in Kentucky,” which includes data on the status of women in Kentucky. The commission partnered with KY STATS, the Department for Public Health and others to collect the data to create this report. The data concludes that women are highly represented in educational attainment but underrepresented in government and workforce participation and that they lack equal pay.

To view this data, visit women.ky.gov/stats.