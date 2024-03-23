Preschoolers 3-5 can ‘chase rainbows’ during BCM’s monthly preschool program April 3

Children will have the opportunity to celebrate the beauty and wonder of our natural world on National Find a Rainbow Day, Wednesday, April 3 at 11 a.m. at Behringer-Crawford Museum’s monthly preschool program.

Chasing rainbows is encouraged as children aged 3-5 years old learn how these colorful arcs in the sky are formed while singing silly songs, hearing magical stories and creating original art in this fun and educational program.

Designed to help preschoolers for reading readiness and socialization while providing educational experiments and S.T.R.E.A.M.-based fun (science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math,) Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club sessions are held monthly at the museum at 1600 Montague Road in Covington. Cost is $3 plus museum admission.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration is required at least 3 days in advance. Call Kim at 859-491-4003 or email education@bcmuseum.org.

For more information, go to www.bcmuseum.org, email info@bcmuseum.org or call 859-491-4003.

