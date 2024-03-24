Behringer-Crawford to unveil local horse racing exhibit April 6 in advance of 150th Kentucky Derby

Saddle up for an exhilarating horse racing journey through the lives of local icons in “Race to Fame: Hometown Kentucky Derby Legends” at Behringer-Crawford Museum. The exhibit gates open on April 6, 2024 inviting visitors into the thrilling world of the Kentucky Derby to discover the remarkable tales of Northern Kentuckians who have left an indelible mark on the sport.

Guests will have the unique opportunity to view silks, saddles, helmets and other accouterments from esteemed jockeys such as Kentucky Derby winners Eddie Arcaro and Mack Garner. Photographs and autographed items from legendary horsemen and Triple Crown winner Steve Cauthen will also be on display.

The exhibit also tells the stories of the horse owners, breeders and trainers from our area, illuminating their pivotal roles in shaping the sport of kings. One such story is that of Ron McAnally from Covington, who was an American Hall of Fame trainer in thoroughbred racing. McAnally spent his childhood in The Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky, a close-by neighbor to the museum in Devou Park, following the death of his mother. McAnally went on to be a three-time Eclipse Award winner and is best known for using his gentle handling and training techniques to help the irascible champion thoroughbred, John Henry become a two-time Horse of the Year and Hall of Famer.

“Over the last 150 years, Northern Kentuckians have made significant contributions to the Kentucky Derby,” says horse racing historian and contributor to the exhibit, Jim Claypool. “We want to honor those stories and individuals by creating our very own NKY Winner’s Circle at the museum.”

“Race to Fame: Hometown Kentucky Derby Legends” promises to be a must-see experience for both avid racing enthusiasts and those eager to discover the history behind the commonwealth’s beloved sport and tradition.

Other contributors to the exhibit include: The Kentucky Derby Museum, Jim Garner, grandson of Mack Garner, and Debby Shipp.

Additional presentations and programming will be offered throughout the exhibit and updates can be found on www.bcmuseum.org.

All exhibits are included with museum admission. Behringer-Crawford Museum is located at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park, Covington. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday: 1-5 p.m. Closed Mondays and national holidays.

Admission is free for BCM members, $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+, and $5 for children. Wednesdays are Grandparent’s Days: one grandchild is admitted free with each paying grandparent. Parking is free.

Behringer-Crawford Museum