St. E. hitting home run with Reds Eric Davis, Elly De La Cruz to champion proactive health practices

St. Elizabeth Healthcare is excited to announce a new collaboration with Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz, aimed at championing proactive health practices within our community.

Through this partnership, St. Elizabeth will work with De La Cruz to utilize his platforms to highlight the importance of regular health check-ups, screenings and continuous care.

“We are thrilled to unite with Elly De La Cruz in raising awareness and sharing vital information on the importance of prioritizing one’s health,” said Matt Hollenkamp, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations at St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

“Our goal is to inspire St. Elizabeth patients and our community to proactively manage their well-being year-round.”

This initiative aligns seamlessly with St. Elizabeth’s existing collaboration with former Reds star Eric Davis, whose advocacy emphasizes the critical importance of consistent cancer screenings.

Together, Davis and De La Cruz will join forces in upcoming content, amplifying the message of health vigilance and empowerment.

For more information, please visit stelizabeth.com/44.