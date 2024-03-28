Explore Cincinnati’s role in the Civil War with author Peter Bronson during April 2 NKY History Hour

In just three days, a young general in the Union Army turned the defenseless, panicked city of Cincinnati into a fortress, saving the city from a Confederate attack. This same man formed the first Black Brigade in the Union Army and achieved fame for catching Billy the Kid. Who was this man?

Join local author and historian Peter Bronson as he delves into the lesser-known yet remarkable facets of General Lew Wallace and his significant contributions to the Civil War era in the virtual NKY History Hour presentation, The Man Who Saved Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 2, 6:30 p.m. Bronson will shed light on the Union general while exploring Cincinnati’s pivotal role during the Civil War.

Register and participate in the free presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

Peter Bronson is a newsman, editor, magazine writer, author and owner of Chilidog Press Publishing. He has written eight books, including The Man Who Saved Cincinnati (2023), Not in Our Town (2022), and Forbidden Fruit (2020).

He started his career in Michigan after graduating from Michigan State University in his hometown of East Lansing, Michigan. Then, he was an editorial page editor and columnist at The Tucson Citizen in Tucson, Arizona. He came to Cincinnati in 1992 and was an editor and columnist for The Cincinnati Enquirer for nearly 20 years.

He has served on several non-profits and was a regular panelist/producer on the Channel 9 WCPO TV show Hotseat and also on the weekly Tucson news show Arizona Illustrated. He is the father of two and lives with his wife, Kathy, in Milford, Ohio.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. They are currently free to the public, but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM.

Behringer-Crawford Museum