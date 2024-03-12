St. Patrick’s Mass Committee (formerly Fenians) invite all — Irish or not — to annual event at Basilica

All are welcome to kick off the St. Patrick’s season with the annual Northern Kentucky St. Patrick Mass, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, Covington.

For the 32nd time, the Mass will be held to celebrate St. Patrick and local Irish families and heritage. This year’s Mass also honors the beloved Tom McGovern. Tom passed away early this year, and he was instrumental in starting and continuing the event.

Mass will be celebrated by Very Rev. Ryan Maher. The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Glee Club will perform, along with the Emerald Society Pipe & Drum Corps. Also expected to participate in the Mass will be members of the St. Patrick’s Division Hibernians, as well as the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Our Lady of Knock Division.

All are invited to an after-Mass celebration at Molly Malone’s Irish Pub, second floor, Fourth and Court Streets in Covington.

“Tom helped found the Fenians of Northern Kentucky and was widely known in the Irish community. He took extra care to make the St. Patrick’s Mass an event uniting all Irish groups in Greater Cincinnati,” said Bridget Spears, one of the Mass’ organizers.

“We are proud that the Mass kicks off a long chain of other St. Patrick’s events,” said organizer Peggy Holliday. “It reminds us of the best aspects of this time of year.”

“Tom McGovern spent countless hours promoting all good things Irish.– music, dance, literature, genealogy, theater, and student exchange programs,” said organizer Steve Burke. “We miss him dearly but also remember how much he delighted in this celebration.”

St. Patrick’s Mass Committee (formerly Fenians)