State has removed 212K dead voters from voter roles; ‘protecting election integrity’ says Adams

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that Kentucky has removed more than 212,000 dead voters from the voter rolls during his time in office.

Notwithstanding a recent, sustained increase in voter registration, in February more voters were removed from the rolls (15,982) than added (7,494).

“Removing over 200,000 dead voters from our rolls shows we are serious about election integrity in the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Adams.



Of the 15,982 voters removed in February, 15,125 were deceased; roughly 11,000 were removed after the Secretary of State requested that the Office of Vital Statistics provide a comprehensive list of deaths since 1911.

Also removed in February were 354 voters who moved out of state, 311 felony convicts, 110 voters who voluntarily de-registered, 54 voters adjudged mentally incompetent, and 28 duplicate registrations.



Republican registrants account for just over 46 percent of the electorate, with 1,610,113 voters. Republican registration decreased by 1,647 voters, a .10 percent decrease.

Democratic registrants make up just over 43 percent of the electorate, with 1,512,752 voters. Democratic registration dropped by 7,911 voters, a .52 percent decrease.

There are 360,450 voters registered as Other, just over 10 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration increased by 1,070 voters, a .30 percent increase.



