Two from NKY among 25 graduates of DOCJT’s Public Safety Dispatch Academy Class 155

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) has announced 25 dispatchers from across the state graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy and are now ready to begin answering the call to aid both citizens and law enforcement officers of the Commonwealth.

“Thank you for answering the call of service,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Your mission is an important one, as you are now the lifeline to those facing some of their darkest and scariest times. Thank you for being a hero and the ears to Kentucky’s first responders.”

Dispatch basic training is mandatory for any sworn or civilian employee who will dispatch law enforcement officers by radio at a Criminal Justice Information Systems agency. Graduates of the academy have successfully completed a highly structured and comprehensive curriculum to satisfy mandated training requirements. The graduates of Class 155 received 164 hours of academy instruction to satisfy these requirements over four weeks. Major training areas included identifying the role and responsibilities of the dispatcher, correct phone and radio procedures, handling emergency and non-emergency calls for service, emergency medical dispatch protocols and use of the state and national criminal databases.

“I am proud of your accomplishments while at the academy,” DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek said. “Your four weeks of training have laid a solid foundation for a rewarding career for years to come. I wish you the best of luck in your careers.”

DOCJT is a state agency located on the Eastern Kentucky University campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation.

Class 155 graduates and their agencies are:

• Elizabeth M. Baudino, Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office

• Jeffrey Boone, Bluegrass 911 Central Communications

• Taylor J. Bosley, Owensboro Police Department

• Kimberly Bravo, Oak Grove Police Department

• Erin F. Embry, Logan County ECC

• Hannah M. Frymire, Hardin County 911

• Lisa L. Gates, Lexington E-911

• Kylee M. Godbey, Bluegrass 911 Central Communications

• Cassidy Jackson, Hopkinsville Police Department

• Christopher N. Johnson, Clinton County Emergency Services

• Shelby Ranae Johnson, Boyd County PSCC 911

• Tracy Lee Lightfield, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport AOC

• Bailey B. Lucas, Georgetown Police Department

• Savanna D. Miller, University of Louisville Police Department

• Darian J. Mitchell, Greensburg Police Department

• Austin Kunath Music, Pikeville Police Department

• Lisa J. Norton, Bracken County 911

• Shawn Marie Regis, Georgetown Police Department

• Austin T. Rowland, Boone County PSCC

• Amber TeShae Russell, Monticello/Wayne County 911

• Jeri A. Spencer, Barren-Metcalfe County ECC

• James Michael Spradlin, Prestonsburg Police Department

• Alexis Gail Thomas, Pikeville Police Department

• Cody J. Wells, Lexington E-911

• Hannah Faith Wise, Georgetown Police Department

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department, and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.

