Total solar eclipse ahead: KYTC says be prepared for visitors, Cinci Observatory offers viewing options

Staff report

KYTC: Eclipse corridor in high-demand

Kentucky state and local agencies are continuing to plan for traffic surges expected during and after the total solar eclipse that will sweep across 13 states one month from now – the afternoon of Monday, April 8. In addition to asking travelers to be prepared, all businesses in the eclipse travel corridor are encouraged to make plans to maintain their supply lines and inventory of high-demand items ahead of the event.

The celestial event is expected to bring at least 150,000 visitors to the path where it crosses several Western Kentucky counties, with more than 1 million travelers predicted to drive through Kentucky to nearby viewing spots along the main path in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

Heavier than normal traffic could occur the weekend before the eclipse, especially near viewing areas in Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Livingston, Crittenden, Union and Henderson counties. The most significant traffic rush is expected after the eclipse ends there and along Kentucky’s north-south highways as eclipse watchers head home.

Based on Kentucky’s 2017 total eclipse experiences, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is working with Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM), Kentucky State Police (KSP) and local emergency agencies on potential event impacts, including the potential traffic issues that may arise from thousands of visitors traveling through the Commonwealth.

KYEM Interim Director Dustin Heiser said, “While Kentucky is not the epicenter for eclipse chasers as it was in 2017, the potential for shortages of fuel, water, food and other staples will exist. We encourage residents and businesses to make eclipse plans with that in mind.”

KYTC Secretary Jim Gray shared practical tips for travelers to prepare for traffic surges.

Some local business owners, including convenience stores and truck stops along the eclipse travel corridor, have reported they will follow the same practices a week ahead of other high-traffic events like the Bonnaroo Festival and Fan Fair in Nashville by stocking extra staple items, such as bottled water, keeping fuel storage tanks topped off and scheduling extra fuel deliveries at night when traffic is light.

Business Tips for a Safe Event

State officials offered the following suggestions for businesses:

• Plan early and overnight delivery of critical supplies due to possible daytime traffic snarls.

• Increase inventory of essential items with temporary storage space prior to the eclipse.

• Have delivery trucks and employees allow extra travel time for congestion.

• Plan fuel and food deliveries at night to avoid traffic.

• Consider flex work schedules to avoid expected difficult travel conditions.

• Encourage employees to have a full tank of gas prior to the time visitors begin to arrive in the area.

Spectator Tips for a Safe Event

Transportation officials offer the following suggestions for event goers:

• Plan ahead. Pick a viewing destination and book accommodations in advance. Get eclipse-viewing glasses.

• Be prepared. Travel with enough food and water for everyone in your vehicle. Expect lines at restaurants, convenience stores and grocery stores. Check the local weather.

• Drive smart. Don’t stop along highways or take photos while driving. Watch for pedestrians. Fill up or charge up your vehicle before traveling. Turn on headlights.

• Come early, stay late. Avoid leaving immediately after the event to reduce traffic congestion. Visit Kentucky attractions while in town. Several local communities in the total viewing path are organizing eclipse-related events on April 8.

Forecasted Traffic Impacts Traffic into and through Western Kentucky along Interstate 24, Interstate 69 and U.S. 41 is expected to be congested, as is traffic along the Pennyrile Parkway before, during and after the eclipse. The eclipse will add traffic to U.S. 231 and I-165, as well as I-64, I-65, I-71, I-75 and other north-south corridors that parallel these routes.

Immediately after the eclipse, there is particular concern about traffic delays at Kentucky’s Ohio River crossings, where traffic from the main eclipse path to the north will enter Kentucky.

Cincinnati Observatory offers viewing opportunity

Recognizing that not everyone has the opportunity to travel, Anna Hehman, executive director of the Cincinnati Observatory appreciates the public’s keen interest in celestial events and encourages pre-registering for the Observatory’s event on April 8, 1-4:30 p.m.

While the path of totality offers the most spectacular view, the Cincinnati Observatory is excited to host an alternative viewing experience at 3489 Observatory Place.

Attendees can expect a family-friendly atmosphere with kid’s activities, crafts, games, sundial demonstrations, and safe solar viewing opportunities. Food trucks will be available on-site, or attendees are welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy the beautiful grounds of the Observatory.

The eclipse is set to begin at 1:52 p.m., reaching its peak at 3:09 p.m., and concluding at 4:24 p.m. This open-house style event allows attendees to stay for the entirety of the eclipse or drop in at their convenience. The event is rain or shine.

“As we eagerly anticipate April 8, it’s important to remember that our ability to witness the total solar eclipse hinges upon weather conditions. Cloudy or rainy skies can obscure the sun and prevent observers from seeing anything, so we are hoping for clear skies,” added Hehman.

To manage crowd size effectively, pre-registration is required. Tickets are available for purchase at $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and $5 for Observatory members. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Cincinnati Observatory’s mission to educate, engage, and inspire the community about astronomy and space science.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of history and witness the total solar eclipse at the Observatory, for more information and ticket purchases, click here.

Caution: Protect your eyes

A word of particular caution: There s NO TIME when it is safe to look directly at the SUN without using a special-purpose solar filter. Follow instructions explicitly.

See the American Astronomical Society’s safe viewing instructions here.