BIA’s Brian Miller concludes 5-year leadership term with National Association of Home Builders

Brian Miller, Executive Vice President of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA), concluded a five-year term in leadership of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Executive Officers Council (EOC) at the conclusion of the council’s governance meetings at the 2024 International Builders Show.

During his five years of service, he served as the council president for two consecutive years. As 2021 and 2022 President he worked to create the council’s first new committee in over forty years, the EOC Workforce Development Committee.

During his tenure in leadership the council has strengthened its relationship with the volunteer Senior Officers of NAHB and has worked to identify resources that are available to enhance the stature and relevance of local and state offices within the federation’s nearly 600 associations.

He will serve on the council’s Past President Committee in perpetuity.

“Our members set the tone on what servant leadership embodies. I am thankful for the support and encouragement our local leadership has provided me to be actively engaged in our local community but so too at the statewide and national levels,” said Miller. “It is truly a beneficial relationship for everyone. As a result of the time our members have supported me in national leadership our association has gained a substantial amount of influence throughout Kentucky and the country, not just within our federation but with policy and decision makers nationwide.”

“We are grateful for Brian’s leadership not only at our local association but the time he put toward our industry on a national level. Brian continues to make an impact to improve the construction trades at all levels, local, state and national. Throughout his 5-year leadership term he was able to not only impact the Northern Kentucky construction sector but use his knowledge and skills to improve the industry for the entire country,” said Chris Cook, TKOR Holdings, 2023 BIA President and current Immediate Past President.

The mission of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is to promote and enhance the integrity and visibility of the construction industry and the members of the organization through advocacy, communication, education, and political action. For more information, visit www.BuildersNKY.com.