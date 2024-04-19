Latest home building data shows newly-constructed homes shrink to smallest square footage in 13 years

As the home building industry celebrates New Homes Month in April, new research shows that the average size of a new home continues to inch smaller — dropping from 2,479 square feet in 2022 to 2,411 square feet in 2023. The findings represent the smallest average size in 13 years — to match home buyer preferences for less square footage.

The data is based on an analysis by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) of U.S. Census Bureau data tracking the characteristics of new single-family homes.

“Builders are responding to home buyer preferences and constructing homes with less square footage, which are generally more affordable and easier to maintain,” said HBAK President, Don Wirtzberger.

Home buyers are shifting their preferences on size and overall design preferences, placing higher value on personalization and authenticity. The trend reflects the style of the home and the upgrades that new buyers choose to incorporate into their homes, whether creating an island that looks like a piece of furniture, higher quality cabinets, or more expensive flooring.

“New home buyers enjoy the ability to choose the finishes, fixtures, flooring, paint colors, and other design features that suit their preferences,” said Wirtzberger. “Whether you are looking to buy your first home or upgrade to your dream home, newly constructed homes can offer a personalized aesthetic inside and out.”

To learn about new homes in your community, contact your local home builders’ association or visit the Home Builders Association of Kentucky website at www.hbak.com.

Home Builders Association of Kentucky