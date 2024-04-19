Newport’s Kayla Vaske urges ‘Write this Down’ in book that helps her — and her readers — cope

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

She wants you to learn how to think – instead of what to think. And that’s why Kayla Vaske wrote, Write this Down – a pragmatic approach to spirituality using psychology.

“I’ve been taking notes from the universe and I share them with you in my book,” the Newport resident told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “In fact, I suggest people have a notebook when they read it.”

The 25-year-old Vaske, graduated the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Psychology. As for the book, she claims it was a ‘calling.’

“My mom committed suicide when I was 14,” she said, “I wrote the book as if I could go back and save her.”

Since 2019, Vaske has been taking notes – that was the first part off Write this Down, she says.

The second part took six months and was completed and published in October, 2023.

Metacognition and Metacommentary are the two parts, according to her website – Dope Intentions.

Metacognition is a compilation of litizations that have accumulated throughout various eras of Vaske’s life – Metacommentary is simply making sense of those litizations, she claims.

And, if you’re wondering, “litization” is the act of being under the influence and perceiving things differently than you typically would sober.

“The book travels from general to specifics in life,” she said, “And you can actually pick up the book and start wherever you want – because everything comes full circle.”

Vaske says Write this Down comes from a place of many mindsets.

“Sometimes I am ecstatic because something finally made sense, or sometimes I am in pain from a traumatic experience,” she writes. “Sometimes I am expressing gratitude to the universe, while sometimes I am throwing a fit because something was not going my way.

“There are instances where I am ready to explore my higher self through a psychedelic trip and instances where I am ready to explore a new environment at an airport. There are times I am reflecting on conflict with loved ones. At other times, I am out embracing life and all it has to offer.”

Kayla Vaske is a Life Coach. She serves clients either remotely or in-person, she says: “I’m not quite ready for an office just yet.”

To pay bills, she works in the service industry as a server and bartender.

“I do a lot of talking to people while I serve. In fact, I keep a case of books in my car should anyone request one.”

She says she’s not claiming to have mastered anything.

“I will always be a student of the universe,” she says, “I will embrace resilience as many times as the universe allows me an opportunity to evolve.”

Her ability to put a pen to paper is her gift. Communication is her gift.

“And writing is how she is able to clearly articulate and translate messages from the universe with others,” she said. “It is my creative and emotional outlet; and my favorite form of self-expression. Jotting down notes and writing them down is how I show my work to the universe.”

She says writing this book saved her, and she hopes its saves someone else, too.

“The thing about spirituality is it’s not about believing in it, it’s about understanding it,” Vaske said.