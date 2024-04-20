Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center announces new summer classes, Learning Kitchen themes

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center has announced new classes for the upcoming Summer session, including Painting Starry Night, Drawing Dragons, Photoshop, and Needle Felted Birds.

New themes have also been announced in Baker Hunt’s Learning Kitchen including Focaccia Art, Pickling, Whoopie Pies, and so much more.

In addition to the new classes, students will find traditional classes in mediums such as painting, ceramics, mosaics, stained glass, photography, and more. Baker Hunt offers multi-week classes, and one-time workshops for youth, adults, and intergenerational classes.

Art classes and cooking workshops will be live on the Baker Hunt website, and available for registration beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, April 26. The Summer session begins on June 10. There is still availability in the art and culinary Summer Camps.

Learn more and register at www.bakerhunt.org.

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center