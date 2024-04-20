St. Elizabeth Physicians honored with Acclaim Award from American Medical Group Association

St. Elizabeth Physicians announced its recent recognition by the American Medical Group Association (AMGA) as an honoree for the Acclaim Award.

After winning the award four years ago, St. Elizabeth Physicians has once again been acknowledged for its exemplary healthcare delivery model, solidifying its status among the nation’s premier medical groups.

In its first year of eligibility since winning in 2020, St. Elizabeth Physicians was named one of two Acclaim Award honorees at the AMGA’s annual conference held in Orlando.

This recognition underscores SEP’s consistent adherence to the Quadruple Aim, rewarding a well-rounded delivery model that focuses on care that is safe, effective, patient-centered, timely, efficient, and equitable

This designation recognizes St. Elizabeth Physicians’ comprehensive approach to healthcare.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare