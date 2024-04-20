NKY welcomes four new law enforcement officers from Kentucky DOCJT basic training Class 547

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) basic training academy graduated 29 new officers this week, including four from Northern Kentucky agencies.

“We congratulate these officers and deputies on their accomplishment and commend them for answering this most noble of calls,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We send them our support for the work they will do in the communities they serve.”

DOCJT provides officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 547 received more than 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias-related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

The everchanging nature of public safety and protection requires DOCJT to remain on the cutting edge of law enforcement training practices. This includes providing officers and recruits with the latest technology training and legal information available to protect the diverse communities they serve. Advancements in training, facilities and instruction are made often, allowing DOCJT trainers and trainees to have the most resources at their disposal.

The graduating law enforcement officers are now ready to wear the badge along with the other 1,415 Kentuckians who have completed their basic training since December 2019. They will work together to create a commonwealth that is safer for all Kentuckians now and into the future.

“I appreciate the commitment shown by Class 547,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “I am confident in the professional service they will offer the citizens they protect across the commonwealth.”

The Beshear-Coleman administration is proud to welcome the 29 new law enforcement officers into the partnership of public safety. Along with all those currently serving in law enforcement, graduates will play key roles in the ongoing effort to make each of Kentucky’s communities safer.

Class 547 graduates and their agencies are:

• William C. Ahart Jr., Trigg County Sheriff’s Office

• Jordan Bussell, Covington Police Department

• Dalton Campbell, Irvine Police Department

• Spencer M. Cash, Russell Police Department

• Tanner M. Conley, Ashland Police Department

• Benjamin V. Dawson, Versailles Police Department

• Braxton C. Faith, Meade County Sheriff’s Office

• Jecorey Lee Andre Fields, Harlan Police Department

• Thomas I. Finke, Ludlow Police Department

• Oscar L. Garcia, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

• Tracy L. Gates, Versailles Police Department

• Matthew W. Goshorn, Bellefonte Police Department

• Austin T. Harris, Casey County Sheriff’s Office

• Caleb G. Heitzman, Springfield Police Department

• Hunter M. Hicks, Flemingsburg Police Department

• Hunter M. Lacks, Russell Police Department

• Silas Liess, Mason County Sheriff’s Office

• Dylan T. McClard, Allen County Sheriff’s Office

• Zachary J. Mohring, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport Police Department

• Kenneth J. Montoya, Louisville Regional Airport Police Department

• Christopher S. Moore, Flemingsburg Police Department

• Brian A. Myers, Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office

• Hunter B. Plunkett, Erlanger Police Department

• Nicholas J. Rathbone, Cynthiana Police Department

• Jesse A. Reinhardt, Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office

• Tanner B. Reneer, Hopkinsville Police Department

• Jacob D. Southworth, Carrollton Police Department

• William J. Stone, Webster County Sheriff’s Office

• Alex H. VanHook, Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police and airport police throughout the state, only excluding the Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, each of which have independent academies.

Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet