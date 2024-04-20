Kentucky determined to support its domestic violence shelters amid federal VOCA cuts

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

As federal Victims of Crime Act funding continues to impact Kentucky’s domestic violence shelters, advocates say they are applauding lawmakers decisions to include $6 million of the state budget’s general fund for shelter and program operations, alongside a one-time allocation of $7.1 million to offset the impact of VOCA cuts.

ZeroV’s CEO Angela Yannelli said the funding will ensure life-saving programs for people in crisis continue to serve those who rely on them – and who often have no where else to turn.

“We are extremely grateful to the General Assembly for listening to us,” said Yannelli. “We’ve been talking about this since the interim session, about how VOCA has really impacted us.”

According to the latest report from the National Network to End Domestic Violence, last year more than 1,000 adult and child survivors relied on Kentucky’s emergency shelters and programs, that provide transitional housing, transportation, housing advocacy, legal support, therapy, and other supportive services.

Darlene Thomas, who is executive director of a Fayette County shelter, Greenhouse 17, said without continued funding, her organization would lose the ability to provide holistic wraparound services for survivors and their children.

“Housing, emergency financial assistance, help with getting back to employment,” said Thomas, “we do all of the pieces to help people move from crisis to self sufficiency.”

The state has also taken steps to protect survivors who want to exercise their right to vote.

A new program allows survivors of crimes, including intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and stalking, to hide their address on public records, including from voter rolls.

More information about the Safe at Home program is on the Kentucky Secretary of State’s website.