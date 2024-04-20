ORSANCO’s Foundation for Ohio River Education offers ‘Life Below the Waterline’ mobile aquarium

Celebrate Earth Day this year up close and personal with Ohio River fish.

ORSANCO’s Foundation for Ohio River Education (FORE) is featuring its Life Below the Waterline mobile freshwater aquarium at the Miami Parks Hug the Earth Festival located at Lost Creek Reserve in Troy, Ohio, today from noon-5 p.m.

Five other opportunities to visit the mobile aquarium are scheduled through fall.

“We hope the engaging outdoor experiences at the Hug the Earth festival will strengthen visitors’ connection with nature. This fits perfectly with the spirit of Earth Day as we naturally preserve what we value,” said Amanda Smith, Miami County Park District marketing administrator.



The 2,200 gallon aquarium highlights the diversity of fish in the Ohio River and its tributaries, giving the public a unique opportunity to see aquatic life typically hidden deep in the waters of the river. Fish for each exhibit are collected using electrofishing and are returned after the event. The Ohio River is one of the most diverse and resilient rivers in the country from an ecological perspective. Based on information collected by ORSANCO scientists, the river is thriving, supporting over 160 species of fish and other wildlife, including a combination of prehistoric fish like Gar, Paddlefish, Bowfin, and Sturgeon. Technical Programs Manager Ryan Argo says, “Every fish has a story to tell. Our aquarium affords the public the opportunity to act as an ORSANCO biologist and learn how the local aquatic community reflects their portion of this diverse watershed.”



FORE is hosting a series of environmental education events throughout the tristate area this spring and summer, encouraging stewardship and teaching the public about the Ohio River and its abundant resources. FORE Executive Director Annette Shumard explains, “FORE’s programs are designed to teach people of all ages about the cultural, ecological, and economic value of the Ohio River and help change any negative perceptions associated with it.”

The public can experience FORE’s mobile aquarium at numerous events within the Ohio River Basin in 2024, and the program is already accepting applications for events in 2025. The full schedule of events can be found at orsanco.org/lbtwevent-calendar.



Earth Day occurs on April 22 annually and is a day to demonstrate support for environmental protection. Celebrated since 1970, it is a day to recognize the interconnectedness we all have to our planet and the role we play as stewards to protect it.

Today the Ohio River serves as an important environmental and economic resource, maintaining significant cultural, ecological, and recreational value. The river is a lifeline for countless communities across several states. Its waters sustain diverse wildlife and aquatic habitat, provide drinking water for 5 million people, and drive industries crucial to regional economies. It serves as a major shipping corridor, transporting more than 184 million tons of cargo annually. Challenges for the Ohio River and many other waterways can include pollution, runoff, and industrial waste that not only degrade water quality, but also impact public health, biodiversity, and the livelihoods of those who depend on the river. The Ohio River Basin is home to more than 30 million people.

On Earth Day this year, FORE encourages people to consider celebrating the value of the Ohio River and commit to protecting this essential resource that sustains quality of life for the entire basin.

The mobile aquarium’s schedule:

• April 20th – Miami Parks Earth Day Festival, Troy OH

• May 8th – Dayton Water Festival, Dayton OH

• June 8th – WAVE Foundation / Ohio River Sweep, Newport KY

• July 19th – Winton Woods Kids Expo, Cincinnati OH

• September 27th – ORSANCO Ohio River Celebration, Cincinnati OH

• October 9th-10th – ORSANCO Commission Meeting, Charleston WV

